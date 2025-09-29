Our Favorite Things at Tokyo Game Show 2025

One of the last major video game exhibitions of the year is Tokyo Game Show, an international event and convergence point where game developers from around the world–though obviously most prominently from Japan—offer glimpses of the future during the final weekend in September. And we were on the ground to cover the event in-person, checking out numerous hands-on demos, gaining access to sneak peeks from upcoming titles, and interviews with several developers. Simply put, TGS 2025 was a gamer’s dream, celebrating an industry that has brought creative talent and fans together worldwide for a multi-day event in the heart of Japan.

From demos to announcements, here are the things that we loved the most at this year’s Tokyo Game Show that should be on your radar moving forward. Also keep an eye out for more exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2025 coverage, including several notable interviews, here at Den of Geek!

MIRESI: Invisible Future Unveils a Time-Bending Fantasy Tale

The first hands-on demo we got to play at Tokyo Game Show 2025 was MIRESI: Invisible Future, which is published by Smilegate. Developed by CONTROL9, the game is an RPG revolving heavily around time travel and using knowledge of the future to gain more time in averting an impending cataclysm. The player teams up with a group of characters specializing in different kinds of magic to battle monsters in turn-based arena combat.

Beyond the combat, the MIRESI demo also included a look at the game’s story, with the player going back to a more peaceful time before the calamity ensued. This allows the players to get to better know their companions before all chaos breaks loose again in frenetic combat that allows players to rewind turns and events, and unleash ultimate attacks. Expected for release on PC and mobile in 2026, MIRESI: Invisible Future has a deep replayability appeal as players team up with different characters to fight for the future before it is lost forever, something its demo illustrated beautifully.