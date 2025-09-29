Our Favorite Things at Tokyo Game Show 2025
From new Street Fighter 6 content to a final tease of Ghost of Yōtei, here are our favorite sights and surprises from being on the ground at Tokyo Game Show!
One of the last major video game exhibitions of the year is Tokyo Game Show, an international event and convergence point where game developers from around the world–though obviously most prominently from Japan—offer glimpses of the future during the final weekend in September. And we were on the ground to cover the event in-person, checking out numerous hands-on demos, gaining access to sneak peeks from upcoming titles, and interviews with several developers. Simply put, TGS 2025 was a gamer’s dream, celebrating an industry that has brought creative talent and fans together worldwide for a multi-day event in the heart of Japan.
From demos to announcements, here are the things that we loved the most at this year’s Tokyo Game Show that should be on your radar moving forward. Also keep an eye out for more exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2025 coverage, including several notable interviews, here at Den of Geek!
MIRESI: Invisible Future Unveils a Time-Bending Fantasy Tale
The first hands-on demo we got to play at Tokyo Game Show 2025 was MIRESI: Invisible Future, which is published by Smilegate. Developed by CONTROL9, the game is an RPG revolving heavily around time travel and using knowledge of the future to gain more time in averting an impending cataclysm. The player teams up with a group of characters specializing in different kinds of magic to battle monsters in turn-based arena combat.
Beyond the combat, the MIRESI demo also included a look at the game’s story, with the player going back to a more peaceful time before the calamity ensued. This allows the players to get to better know their companions before all chaos breaks loose again in frenetic combat that allows players to rewind turns and events, and unleash ultimate attacks. Expected for release on PC and mobile in 2026, MIRESI: Invisible Future has a deep replayability appeal as players team up with different characters to fight for the future before it is lost forever, something its demo illustrated beautifully.
Chaos Zero Nightmare Brings Card-Based RPG Action
The second hands-on we played was another Smilegate title, the upcoming fantasy RPG Chaos Zero Nightmare, which is optimized for mobile platforms. Developed by Super Creative, the game is reminiscent of the popular RPG Darkest Dungeon with its branching level progression, turn-based combat, and small party focus. Where Chaos Zero Nightmare distinguishes itself and excels is its combat system, revolving around extensively developed card-based mechanics.
Slated for an Oct. 22 release on PC and mobile, Chaos Zero Nightmare was one of the most fun demos we played at TGS 2025. The card system was engrossing and intuitive, and the accompanying animation as attacks unfolded added to the overall appeal. For those looking for an anime-inspired twist on games like Darkest Dungeon or Slay the Spire, Chaos Zero Nightmare is ready to provide a fresh experience to the dark fantasy genre.
Street Fighter 6 Spotlights Its Newest Challenger
Over two years after its launch, Street Fighter 6 still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve as Capcom’s fighting game progresses through its third season of DLC. Capcom offered several different Street Fighter 6-centric demos at its TGS 2025 booth, which proved popular with gamers. But apart from sharing the Nintendo Switch 2 build of the game and its crossplay abilities, the real highlight was the first playable demo of new DLC character Crimson Viper.
Introduced in 2008’s Street Fighter IV, C. Viper hasn’t been a playable character in any Capcom title since 2011’s Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Capcom’s TGS presentation and demo revealed that the shadowy figure has since been working under an alias when she’s reintroduced in Street Fighter 6’s story mode to confront the player character. Crimson Viper will be available to play in Street Fighter 6 on Oct. 15, either as a standalone purchase or part of the Season 3 DLC pass.
Sega Brings Back a Yakuza Classic with a Twist
The Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise has become a cornerstone of Sega’s gaming properties over the past several years as it’s been embraced by global audiences. After remaking the first two games in the series using modern graphical and gameplay engines, Sega announced that the third game is finally getting its own remake. 2009’s Yakuza 3, originally released for the PlayStation 3, will be remade under the title Yakuza Kiwami 3 for the PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.
Set for release on Feb. 12, 2026, Yakuza Kiwami 3 will also come bundled with the brand-new spinoff game, Dark Ties. Focusing on Yakuza 3 antagonist Yoshitaka Mine, the full-length game is a more action-oriented experience, though with the usual minigames available during Mine’s side-story. As an added bonus, gamers who preorder Yakuza Kiwami 3 will be able to add fan-favorite Ichiban Kasuga to their biker gang.
Ghost of Yōtei Gets One Last Sneak Peek
One of the best games closing out the PlayStation 4 era was 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima, released in the final months before the PlayStation 5’s launch. This makes its standalone sequel Ghost of Yōtei one of the most eagerly anticipated titles of 2025, and PlayStation Studios showcased the game at TGS ahead of its Oct. 2 release. Taking place over 300 years after the events of the previous game, Ghost of Yōtei follows new protagonist Atsu as she pursues the six samurai who destroyed her family and nearly killed her.
PlayStation Studios spotlighted several new and upcoming games at its TGS 2025 booth, including Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, but Ghost of Yōtei definitely had us the most buzzed at the event. While retaining the combat system and celebration of Japanese culture from Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei expands on them and takes full advantage of the technical capabilities on the PS5 hardware. Judging from what we saw, Ghost of Yōtei doubles down on samurai spectacle to great effect.
Ninja Gaiden 4 Is Unleashed This October
2025 has been a great year for Ninja Gaiden fans with an impressive remaster of Ninja Gaiden 2 and the side-scroller Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound released earlier this year. Koei Tecmo unveiled the upcoming Ninja Gaiden 4 in all of its bloody glory at TGS 2025, unveiling what developers Team Ninja and PlatinumGames have been working on, including the series’ new protagonist Yakumo. This included a look at this version of the Master Ninja difficulty setting, which brings the shinobi-fueled fury to a fever pitch.
While Yakumo definitely has gameplay similarities to the franchise’s classic protagonist, Ryu Hayabusa, it’s clear that he has his own unique combat abilities too. Most notably, Yakumo can control both his own blood and spilled enemy blood to battle hordes of opponents to sanguine effect. Set for release on Oct. 21 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Ninja Gaiden 4 closes out a prolific year for Koei Tecmo’s beloved franchise as it makes its modern resurgence.
Surprise Guest Stars Join Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
While Sega’s all-star racing title Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds may have just dropped earlier this month, the game’s roster had some big guests announced at TGS 2025. The game’s paid DLC had already confirmed the inclusion of Minecraft and SpongeBob Squarepants characters into the roster, but Sega released a new trailer with two surprise characters joining the race. In a special collaboration with Capcom, Mega Man and Proto Man will both be playable racers available separately or as part of the game’s season pass or digital deluxe edition.
In addition to the Capcom franchise adding two new racers to the mix, the collaboration includes a car based on Mega Man’s loyal canine buddy Rush and track based on the castle hideout of his longtime nemesis Doctor Wily. This adds to a packed DLC season that includes content based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Avatar Legends, and Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man. More than just highlighting Sega’s extensive library of fan-favorite characters, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds lives up to its title with surprising outside properties revving up to join the race.
Capcom Remasters Mega Man Star Force
Speaking of Mega Man, Capcom provided extensive looks at several compilations of classic games for modern consoles at TGS 2025. One of the biggest surprises is the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, compiling the seven games making up one of the Blue Bomber’s more overlooked eras. Originally released for the Nintendo DS, the Star Force titles have this particular iteration of Mega Man use Battle Cards to defeat his enemies in a grid-like arena setting.
Expected for release in 2026, the collection has several different display options, including the dual-screen layout, along with other quality-of-life changes to make the games more accessible to modern audiences. In addition to compiling the Mega Man Star Force series, Capcom also announced the release of a significant new update to its Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Collection, adding an art gallery, expanded language options, and a guided system to help stumped players. These announcements continue to cement Capcom’s reputation as a publisher leading in game preservation, remastering classic titles while retaining what made them great.