Onimusha: Way of the Sword Preview – Capcom Franchise is Back for Blood

“Onimusha has always had a dark fantasy feel, but Kyoto has an image of being a beautiful and scenic place,” explains director Satoru Nihei. “In the history of Kyoto, there are a lot of dark elements, occult stories, and sad history. When we were looking for a setting to match the vision that we had for the game from an entertainment point-of-view, we found that Kyoto was a really good match because we had those elements already embedded within the history.”

One of the biggest changes to the wider gaming landscape since Onimusha’s 2000s heyday is the introduction of heightened difficulty hack-and-slash fantasy games, known as the soulslike sub-genre, popularized by titles like Elden Ring and Dark Souls. Though Way of the Sword certainly presents players with a healthy challenge, Capcom is careful to make the game accessible and fun rather than frustrating. In playing the game, bosses like Musashi’s swordsman rival Sasaki Ganryu definitely keep players on their toes but not to the point where a single slip-up results in an unforgiving game over as is common in soulslike games.

“With the soulslike genre, the difficulty wall is much higher and it can be very frustrating for players,” Nihei points out. “It’s not something that we wanted to do with this title. There is a balance so that there is some challenge to it but we don’t want players to get frustrated with it. We’ve focused on implementing those unique Onimusha aspects – the satisfying action and for people to enjoy cutting through enemies and not hitting these challenging walls.”

Onimusha: Way of the Sword was one of the most gorgeously rendered games at Summer Game Fest 2025 and that distinction remained firmly intact at this year’s TGS. Created with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, this is a hack-and-slash experience that runs heavily on its environmental atmosphere and countless slick sword fights. For the creative team, the chance to contribute to the legacy of a dormant Capcom franchise and bring it roaringly back to life with the industry’s latest tech was an irresistible opportunity.

“I played the original game 25 years ago and, at that time, there weren’t that many samurai action games,” Nihei recalls. “Onimusha stood out and was really cool. Even though it was presented as CG, it was something that players could get a real hands-on samurai fantasy action to live out in real-time. We hope that now, with the technology that we have for this new title, we can create that same feeling.”

Kadowaki also played the original Onimusha games when they were first released and is aware of the expectations that comes with reviving the beloved property. Though this created a sense of pressure for the development team, they are confident in the quality of the game that they’re making in pleasing old fans and new players.