Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to Catch Ditto Using Tricks and Cheats

When it comes to wild battles, Pokémon games usually let you know what you’re getting into. If you fight a Muk and catch it, you will be able to train and use that Muk in future battles. Ditto is usually an exception to that rule, and it is especially tough to catch in Scarlet and Violet. Unless you have a guide, that is.

Ever since Gen 1, Ditto has been a one-trick pony(ta). While Ditto normally looks like a pink blob with eyes and a mouth, it is capable of mimicking any other Pokémon in battle, right down to their moves. However, most players use Ditto as an egg factory since it can breed with every other Pokémon in the franchise (Legendaries and Mythical Pokémon notwithstanding). In more recent entries, catching a Ditto was as easy as finding one in the overworld, fighting it, and then capturing it as normal. Unfortunately, Ditto has evolved with the times, so that trick doesn’t work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

In order to catch Ditto in Scarlet and Violet, you essentially have to battle every Pokémon you find and pray to Arceus it’s a Ditto. Or you can just fight a Ditto in raid battles. If you would rather scour the open world for Ditto…well, you should first know that you don’t actually have to since they only spawn in the West Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Three). However, that’s the easy part since in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Ditto are always disguised as other Pokémon native to the area. Their disguises include, but are not limited to, the following Pokémon found in those regions:



Brambleghast

Deerling

Eevee

Flaaffy

Grimer

Jigglypuff

Meowth

Murkrow

Pawmo

Skiddoo

Tandemaus

Vigoroth



If this sounds familiar, you’ve probably encountered Ditto in Pokémon GO, as they also only appear pre-transformed in that game as well. The only way to know you’ve caught one is if it transforms back into a Ditto on the results screen. Thankfully, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expedite that process a bit since in those games, Ditto de-transform at the start of battle so they can turn into whatever creature you toss out on their first turn. Ultimately, Ditto hunting is still a roll of the dice since you can’t identify them in the overworld anymore. Or can you?