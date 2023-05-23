PlayStation Showcase 2023: Start Time and How to Watch

It is time once again for a PlayStation Showcase. What games will be announced? What surprises does the stream have in store? You will never find out unless you know when and where to watch.

The PlayStation 2023 Showcase stream will start on May 24 at 1 pm PST, 4 pm EST, and 9 pm BST. By Sony’s calculations, the show will last over an hour it will largely focus on new PlayStation 5 exclusives, as well as upcoming third-party titles and indie games. So long as you start watching by 1 pm PST/4 pm EST, you should get to see all the reveals live. Of course, you can always catch a recording of the stream shortly thereafter or even just browse the individual announcement trailers at your leisure once they are available.

Uncovering where to watch is as easy as learning when the show will start. According to the official PlayStation Blog, your best bets are the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. Of course, you can also rely on content creators to stream their own live reactions as well, just in case you want commentary (or riff tracks) to accentuate your PlayStation viewing experience. Content creators such as AngryJoeShow and YongYea are fairly reliable in this regard.

If you’re here and are just now figuring out that the event is already live, then you can always join in on the fun by checking out the embedded live stream link below: