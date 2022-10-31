Overwatch 2: How to Earn Overwatch League Rewards

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

The launch of Overwatch 2 has been tumultuous, to say the least. Players have encountered bugs, slogged their way through tutorials, and felt burned over monetization. So what better way to forget all that (or, at least, dull the anger) than with some free Overwatch League skins? Of course, wanting those skins and actually unlocking them is quickly proving to be separate things.

While Overwatch 2 is still going through some growing pains, its competitive spirit remains as strong as ever thanks to the Overwatch League. 20 teams are going head to head for a chance at a $2.55 million pot. However, the top 12 squads won’t be the only Overwatch League winners since viewers can tune in to earn rewards. According to the official Overwatch League site, viewers can acquire League tokens, skins for every hero, and other cosmetics such as sprays, name cards, and player icons.

As with games that run similar viewership compensation programs, earning rewards via the Overwatch League is a simple affair. First, sign into your Battle.net account (or register one) and make sure it is connected to your copy of Overwatch 2. Then, link that account to your YouTube channel. Finally, just watch Overwatch League matches live or through encore broadcasts on your computer or mobile device. Unfortunately, embedded players and the YouTube app on your TV or game console don’t count, so be sure you’re going through YouTube or the Overwatch League website.