Overwatch 2: How to Unlock Every Hero

By the time you read this article, Overwatch 2 will finally be available to download and play. Since the game is free, anyone who skipped on the first entry can finally give this game a try without spending any money. However, since Blizzard decided to alter how players obtain heroes in Overwatch 2, many fans will instead have to spend quite a bit of their time trying to unlock all of the game’s heroes.

Playable characters were the driving force of Overwatch. Each new hero and villain sported a memorable backstory, as well as fantastic art and gameplay design. Blizzard essentially treated each new character as a celebration since then, complete with the introductory cinematics that were released alongside each playable character. In the past, though, Overwatch players have received each new hero free of charge. Sure, the game cost $60 (less if someone got it on sale), but that price of entry granted you access to 21 characters at launch with an extra 11 characters released over the next several years. While Overwatch 2 will also feature a steady supply of new heroes that will join the game’s initial roster of playable characters, you’re going to have to eventually earn all of them one way or another.

Not only will players have to unlock each new hero after they release, but new players can’t even use all of the game’s legacy characters out of the gate. While Blizzard isn’t asking the impossible from gamers who want to play as every character Overwatch 2 has to offer, the company isn’t making it easy for new players either. Here’s how long it will take you to unlock everything.