Overwatch 2: Every Character Ranked Worst to Best

Wrecking Ball and Winston suffer from a similar problem. As off-tanks, they were disruptive nightmares. As primary tanks, they can too often be liabilities that aren’t always equipped to handle the attention they draw. Winston is definitely the better of the two so far as that goes, but they’re two tanks that demand a very well-coordinated team of speedsters.

Reinhardt has the opposite problem. He’s still the best shield tank in the game, but the increased speed of the Overwatch 2 meta can sometimes make his purely defensive style a liability. While he’s undeniably invaluable in specific situations, those situations aren’t as common as they once were. At the very least, you need to play him more aggressively than you’re probably used to.

Sigma is interesting. While he’s not the most obvious candidate for the one-tank meta, he does bring an interesting blend of survivability and damage to the table. My biggest problem with Sigma is that there are other tanks that just offer a little more in most areas. A great Sigma player is a tremendous asset, but there may be better characters to learn at the moment.

Junker Queen is arguably a DPS character wearing a tank disguise. While she won’t be topping many damage charts, her ability to cause chaos while surviving leaps of faith into the fray is certainly notable. She only has so much to offer as far as team defenses go, but as a pushing tank, she’s a great option.

Doomfist can usually be found at the very bottom or very top of these kinds of lists. I can honestly see arguments for and against him as your tank. However, as the lead tank in a “dive comp,” he’s tough to replace. Like Winston before, Doomfist excels at jumping into a group of enemies and causing chaos while picking off stragglers. It takes a while to learn how to use him, but a great Doomfist player shows you why that process may be worth the effort.

Orisa is another divisive tank. While Orisa isn’t quite the defensive powerhouse she used to be, she does offer an undeniably appealing blend of survivability, damage, and crowd control. Think of her as a durable extra DPS that can also keep your team in the fight during big brawls. Her strengths make up for her weaknesses.