Overwatch 2: How to Fix the Missing Heroes Bug

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

A video game released in a broken state? Must be a day ending in “Y.” Overwatch 2 is the latest in a long line of titles that received a ton of hype before launch but were crippled by technical issues upon release. The latest issue plaguing the title prevents players from using their favorite characters and leaves them wondering if Blizzard has decided to push the game’s free-to-play mechanics just a bit too far.

When Overwatch 2 launched, the free-to-play game shipped with a roster of over 30 playable heroes, most of which are locked behind a significant barrier of entry (for new players, anyway). Overwatch newcomers who want to use all of the original game’s characters have to slog through 25 to 50 hours of gameplay, but even that might not be enough thanks to that aforementioned new bug.

Players from around the internet claimed they are missing a sizable chunk of the game’s old guard. Kotaku correspondent Patricia Hernandez, for instance, reported that they suddenly lost access to Doomfist, Sigma, Wrecking Ball, Ashe, Echo, Mei, Sombra, Symmetra, Torbjӧrn, Zenyatta, Baptiste, and Brigitte. Even the game’s new character, Kiriko, is missing due to this glitch. However, Hernandez later added an addendum that stated other players reported that a similar bug locked them out of a different set of characters. Needless to say, gamers were not happy.