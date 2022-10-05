Overwatch 2 Stats Explained: What Does MIT Mean?

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

On October 4th, Overwatch 2 finally launched. Well…kind of. The game is currently plagued by server issues and technical problems that prevent players from logging in, or, at the very least, actually enjoying matches. Those who have logged in, however, have found that the game is remarkably similar to Overwatch, save for a few changes that range from understandable to confusing. The new “MIT” stat is certainly one of the latter.

During a match, players can pull up their scorecards (Tab on PC) to see how they’re doing. This window displays several key stats, all of which are abbreviated. For instance, the “E” on the scorecard stands for Eliminations (i.e., how many times they’ve KO’d another player), the “A” is short for Assists, and “D” represents Deaths (how many times they’ve died this match). There’s also “DMG” for the amount of damage a player has dealt and “H” for all the damage they’ve healed. But the last stat, “MIT,” is already confusing players. What does that abbreviation stand for? It’s not short for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, that’s for sure.

In Overwatch 2, “MIT” is basically short for “Damage Mitigated.” Simply put, this semi-vague stat tracks the amount of damage a player has prevented (i.e., mitigated) using various abilities. How important that stat is regarding your overall performance kind of depends on which character you playing and how often you’re using certain skills.