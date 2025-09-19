Silent Hill f Is a Radical and Needed Reinvention of the Horror Franchise

By taking Silent Hill outside of its namesake town, Konami has essentially opened up the entire world for the franchise to potentially set its stories in. At first glance, 1960s Ebisugaoka is as far away from the contemporary Silent Hill, Maine as a setting could get. The tonal elements are still prominently apparent, but Silent Hill f has completely rethought what is possible from a Silent Hill right down to its surrounding environment and time period.

The Psychology of Silent Hill

Of course, the change in setting doesn’t mean that the psychological aspect that Silent Hill is known for has been discarded. Instead, this element has also been expanded upon and revised, taking advantage of the change in scenery to reformat the context of these themes. Hinako certainly has her own traumas and mental hang-ups that she endures and carries throughout the story, but as seen in the trailers and sneak peeks at the game, she isn’t as thoroughly defined by them like James Sunderland from Silent Hill 2 or Murphy Pendleton from Silent Hill: Downpour.

More than just being a narrative theme, the psychological element has spread directly into the gameplay mechanics for Silent Hill f, notably with a sanity meter. While this suggests similarities to the 2002 GameCube game Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, which had its own sanity meter causing characters to hallucinate when depleted, the sanity meter is relegated to the combat gameplay in Silent Hill f. Rather than being consumed when facing the constant horrors of the game, this sanity meter is used up whenever players use it to gain an edge in combat, with the meter restored at shrines.

How it’s incorporated into the game aside, a tormented psyche does play a prominent role throughout Silent Hill f and more than the omnipresent unsettling atmosphere permeating in the game. Hinako is taunted by monsters resembling her classmates and other people that she knows, blaming her for their current state as they stalk her in and around Ebisugaoka. As the game progresses, Hinako feels increasingly overwhelmed and exhausted from her experiences, something that her friends notice. The game tests Hinako’s mind and body like never before, retaining that franchise hallmark for emotional tragedy and intensity.

This is more subtly been in the case in preceding games but Silent Hill f makes this abundantly clear: Silent Hill is not so much a physical place but a troubled state of mind.

A New Future for Silent Hill

As cliche as it sounds, now more than ever is a great time to be a Silent Hill fan, even looking beyond Silent Hill f. For franchise purists, Konami released the widely acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake last year, with its developer Bloober Team confirmed to be working on a modern remake of the original 1999 game. In 2022, Annapurna Interactive, who has produced a diverse line of acclaimed games for years, announced its working on their own installment in the franchise, Silent Hill: Townfall.