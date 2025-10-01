Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Director Bullish About Nintendo Switch 2’s Capability

“I am aware of various media and players commenting their concerns about how the Switch 2 version might perform,” Hamaguchi says. “When we consider the fact that we’re releasing our Switch 2 ports in the keycard format, that allows us to have the game installed directly into the Switch 2, which means there are little to no concerns about the load speed because that allows for faster load times comparable to other platforms like the PS5. On that front, I’m not really worried about it.”

The graphical capabilities of the Switch 2 in comparison to the PS5 and PC versions has also faced scrutiny, but Hamaguchi directs those worried about the visual fidelity to the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade port. Indeed, the hands-on demo at TGS 2025 does provide a version of the game visibly comparable to the original version of the 2021 remaster of the game. Hamaguchi notes that he and the ports’ development team are paying close attention to the Switch 2’s graphical presentation and are confident players will be pleasantly surprised by their work.

“When you look at the graphics for the Remake Intergrade port on the Switch 2, I think you can see that it does perform as well as other high-end titles,” the director notes. “With the team having the experience to develop the Switch 2 port for Remake Intergrade, we got a lot of valuable insight and knowledge on how to work with the Switch 2 hardware. We’re leveraging a lot of that in the development of our Rebirth port on the Switch 2. In the near future, I do think we’ll be able to release some footage of Rebirth on the Switch 2. When we do that, I think that will surprise a lot of players in a good way.”

Though the Remake Intergrade port doesn’t include additional story material—the sheer breadth of content already risks overwhelming new players—it does add a streamlined progression system. This was made to accommodate players who want to avoid the higher difficulty gameplay, with the optional progression system giving them significant benefits in battle if they so choose. When I half-joke that players could potentially skip the game’s notoriously difficult Hell House boss fight, Hamaguchi offers an intriguing insight about that particular battle’s development.

“Of all the things that we reimagined with the FFVII Remake trilogy, the Hell House boss battle is something that I’m really proud of,” Hamaguchi says. “During the development, we didn’t actually envision having the Hell House fight be a boss battle. It was actually just going to be a mob enemy in the field, much like the original. But when I saw the design of Hell House, I was like, ‘Why is a house just roaming around in the fields?’ It just didn’t make sense to me. So I made an executive decision that this could be a weapon of Don Corneo’s and could be a boss fight.”

The aforementioned resurgence of Final Fantasy shows no signs of slowing down, especially in the U.S. For Hamaguchi, a lifelong fan of the franchise since playing Final Fantasy VI growing up, getting to contribute to the franchise significantly is a dream come true. At the same time, Hamaguchi explains that Final Fantasy is just one of the larger ecosystem of fan-favorite properties by Square Enix.