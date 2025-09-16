The Best Ninja Video Games Ranked

9. The Revenge of Shinobi

Sega’s cult classic Shinobi series made its debut on the Sega Genesis with 1989’s The Revenge of Shinobi, the direct sequel to the original 1987 game and its Master System port. The game has master ninja Joe Musashi descend from his mountain village to avenge his fallen mentor and rescue his wife from the criminal organization Neo Zeed, who struck at Joe’s loved ones in revenge from their past confrontation. Joe infiltrates a modern city run by Neo Zeed, progressing through each of its districts to face the syndicate’s leadership and rescue his beloved Naoko.

The Revenge of Shinobi showcases how far the franchise has come from its Master System era, upping the visuals over its initial titles. The game is every inch as difficult as other Shinobi installments, this time placing a greater focus on strategic combat and the types of ninjutsu techniques Joe should use to defeat specific enemies. A strong launch title for the Genesis, The Revenge of Shinobi cemented the property’s importance for Sega, at least until a certain blue hedgehog was introduced two years later.

8. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

The first side-scrolling game in the series since the ‘90s, 2025’s Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound was developed by The Game Kitchen and published by beat-’em-up aficionados Dotemu. Players control Kenji Mozu, the protege of the usual franchise protagonist Ryu Hayabusa, who defends their clan’s village while Ryu is away on his own adventure. Eventually, Kenji teams up with Kumori, a ninja from the rival Black Spider Clan, with magic temporarily allowing them to fuse into a powerful composite warrior.

Ragebound is a lot of fun and a refreshing return to the franchise’s roots, albeit tailored towards modern gamer sensibilities. That means the game itself is still notably difficult but it never quite feels cheap, encouraging players to improve and rethink their strategy to progress and defeat its numerous enemies. An effective reminder that side-scrollers are just as relevant as their 3D contemporaries, underscored by its gorgeous art design, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound proves that the classic franchise doesn’t need to be all 3D all the time.

7. Tenchu 2: Birth of the Stealth Assassins

After the successful launch of the Tenchu series with the release of 1998’s Tenchu: Stealth Assassins, the franchise returned to the PlayStation for its 2000 prequel Tenchu 2: Birth of the Stealth Assassins. Set four years before the events of the preceding game, Tenchu 2 follows three young ninja warriors within the Azuma Clan who face a rogue ninja syndicate known as Burning Dawn. Divided into three campaigns centered on each of its protagonists, the game reveals the origins of the first game’s big bad amidst the sprawling conflict between rival ninja groups.

Tenchu is a rare ninja video game series that actually requires its players to rely on stealth techniques to progress and outmaneuver their enemies. Tenchu 2 pushes the envelope from what the first game achieved, refining the gameplay mechanics for a more intuitive and rewarding experience. A more ambitious follow-up, Tenchu 2 is more accessible and takes better advantage of the original PlayStation hardware for arguably the strongest installment in the series.