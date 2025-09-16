The Best Ninja Video Games Ranked
Ninja video games have been a hack-and-slash constant in the industry ever since the ‘80s. Here are the best ninja video games of all time.
Whether it’s in movies or television, there’s just something cool about ninjas. That appeal is something that’s certainly carried over to the video game medium since its earliest days. Whether it’s the bevy of ninja fighters in Mortal Kombat and Dead or Alive or the countless hack-and-slash games with ninja protagonists, the shadowy martial artist archetype is just as vibrant now as it was in the ‘80s. 2025 alone has the release of three different Ninja Gaiden titles as well as the revival of the classic Sega ninja franchise Shinobi.
Simply put, video game ninjas are here to stay and they remain just as vital and action-packed as ever, with each putting their own unique stamp on the genre. Of course, not all ninja games are created equal and, with that in mind, here are the best ninja video games ranked and ready for a revisit.
10. Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos
The Ninja Gaiden franchise had gotten its start on the Nintendo Entertainment System, beginning with 1988’s eponymous debut. The 1990 sequel, Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos, continues the story of master ninja Ryu Hayabusa as he takes on the evil emperor Ashtar who plans to use the titular sword to plunge the world into eternal darkness. This leads Ryu to venture into Ashtar’s shadowy domain to defeat the dark lord and rescue his kidnapped CIA agent girlfriend Irene Lew.
Ninja Gaiden II takes everything that worked in the first game and improves upon it significantly for an even more epic sequel. The level design and gameplay mechanics have been considerably refined while the then-revolutionary cutscenes between levels take on a more noticeably cinematic quality. At the same time, Ninja Gaiden II is just as hard as its predecessor, but not as notoriously difficult as its own sequel, so players unfamiliar with the “NES Hard” reputation of unforgiving games on the console are in for a rude awakening if they try this out.
9. The Revenge of Shinobi
Sega’s cult classic Shinobi series made its debut on the Sega Genesis with 1989’s The Revenge of Shinobi, the direct sequel to the original 1987 game and its Master System port. The game has master ninja Joe Musashi descend from his mountain village to avenge his fallen mentor and rescue his wife from the criminal organization Neo Zeed, who struck at Joe’s loved ones in revenge from their past confrontation. Joe infiltrates a modern city run by Neo Zeed, progressing through each of its districts to face the syndicate’s leadership and rescue his beloved Naoko.
The Revenge of Shinobi showcases how far the franchise has come from its Master System era, upping the visuals over its initial titles. The game is every inch as difficult as other Shinobi installments, this time placing a greater focus on strategic combat and the types of ninjutsu techniques Joe should use to defeat specific enemies. A strong launch title for the Genesis, The Revenge of Shinobi cemented the property’s importance for Sega, at least until a certain blue hedgehog was introduced two years later.
8. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
The first side-scrolling game in the series since the ‘90s, 2025’s Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound was developed by The Game Kitchen and published by beat-’em-up aficionados Dotemu. Players control Kenji Mozu, the protege of the usual franchise protagonist Ryu Hayabusa, who defends their clan’s village while Ryu is away on his own adventure. Eventually, Kenji teams up with Kumori, a ninja from the rival Black Spider Clan, with magic temporarily allowing them to fuse into a powerful composite warrior.
Ragebound is a lot of fun and a refreshing return to the franchise’s roots, albeit tailored towards modern gamer sensibilities. That means the game itself is still notably difficult but it never quite feels cheap, encouraging players to improve and rethink their strategy to progress and defeat its numerous enemies. An effective reminder that side-scrollers are just as relevant as their 3D contemporaries, underscored by its gorgeous art design, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound proves that the classic franchise doesn’t need to be all 3D all the time.
7. Tenchu 2: Birth of the Stealth Assassins
After the successful launch of the Tenchu series with the release of 1998’s Tenchu: Stealth Assassins, the franchise returned to the PlayStation for its 2000 prequel Tenchu 2: Birth of the Stealth Assassins. Set four years before the events of the preceding game, Tenchu 2 follows three young ninja warriors within the Azuma Clan who face a rogue ninja syndicate known as Burning Dawn. Divided into three campaigns centered on each of its protagonists, the game reveals the origins of the first game’s big bad amidst the sprawling conflict between rival ninja groups.
Tenchu is a rare ninja video game series that actually requires its players to rely on stealth techniques to progress and outmaneuver their enemies. Tenchu 2 pushes the envelope from what the first game achieved, refining the gameplay mechanics for a more intuitive and rewarding experience. A more ambitious follow-up, Tenchu 2 is more accessible and takes better advantage of the original PlayStation hardware for arguably the strongest installment in the series.
6. Shinobi III: Return of the Master Ninja
Sega upped its successful Shinobi series’ presence on the Sega Genesis with 1993’s Shinobi III: Return of the Master Ninja, taking the console hardware as far as it could go. Picking up where its 1989 predecessor left off, protagonist Joe Musashi returns after sensing that the crime syndicate he vanquished is back deadlier than ever under the leadership of the enigmatic Shadow Master. Joe learns new techniques to take on his resurgent enemies, battling the sinister Neo Zeed for the fate of Japan as he once again stands against a small army assembled to stop him.
Placing a greater emphasis on the overall gameplay speed, Shinobi III will have players tearing across levels with Joe’s enhanced moveset. Noticeably easier than its predecessors, the 1993 game is more accessible, though it’s still a relatively difficult game, especially by its final levels as Joe faces the upper echelons of Neo Zeed. A significant step up for the Shinobi series, both in terms of technical presentation and intuitive feel, Shinobi III is arguably the high point of the series.
5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Anyone who turns up their nose at the idea of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game appearing on a best ninja game list probably needs to remember what the “N” in “TMNT” stands for. Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo hit just as hard as any of their human ninja counterparts, the latter of whom display just as much stealth as the reptilian siblings in their own gameplay. Of all the Ninja Turtles games, as good as the 1989 arcade game and Turtles in Time are, the best is 2022’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
A modernized take on the classic arcade beat-’em-ups that firmly established the Ninja Turtles’ video game bonafides, Shredder’s Revenge features the fan-favorite animation style from the 1987 animated series. Supporting co-op gameplay of up to six simultaneous players, Tribute Games and Dotemu make each of the playable characters feel unique in both personality and fighting style, something expanded upon with the game’s post-launch DLC. A seamless blend of nostalgic presentation with modern gaming sensibilities, Shredder’s Revenge is a must-play for any fan of the genre or the Ninja Turtles themselves.
4. Ninja Gaiden Sigma
Team Ninja completely reimagined its classic Ninja Gaiden franchise as a 3D hack-and-slash experience in 2004 for the original Xbox. A remastered version, Ninja Gaiden Black, was released the following year and an enhanced port for the PlayStation 3, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, in 2007. The game has a returning Ryu Hayabusa go on an epic adventure to recover the mythical Dark Dragon Blade stolen during an attack on his clan’s village and avenge a fallen childhood friend.
Retaining the difficulty that the franchise was known for, the 3D reinvention of Ninja Gaiden offered the most immersive experience starring Ryu Hayabusa yet, giving him a variety of ninjutsu moves for players to employ. Sigma is the most feature-rich version of the game, with additional game modes, an improved technical presentation, and exclusive levels with supporting figure Rachel as a playable character. A successful transition of the franchise into the modern era, 2004’s Ninja Gaiden proved the property could work beyond its original perspective and gameplay mechanics.
3. Mark of the Ninja
Despite the art of ninjutsu relying so heavily on the art of being unseen, there aren’t as many stealth-oriented ninja games as one might think. The game that gets the furtive aspects of discipline down the best is the 2012 game Mark of the Ninja, which was remastered for newer platforms in 2018. The game involves an ancient ninja clan who are discovered by the modern world and attacked for their magical powers, with a nameless protagonist stepping up to defend his community.
From its stylized visual presentation to its strong emphasis on stealth gameplay, Mark of the Ninja wisely avoids the hack-and-slash tropes the genre is known for. As the game progresses, it ventures deeper into puzzle-solving setups, making players think carefully how they’re going to approach and complete a given scenario. Meditative and moody, Mark of the Ninja is a refreshing change of pace for the genre and something that fits perfectly within the established ninja aesthetic.
2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Given the expected difficulty that comes with the ninja genre and soulslike games, it’s a wonder that a ninja soulslike game before 2019’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Set in the tumultuous 16th century Japan, the game has players control a wandering shinobi given the moniker Wolf drawn into a war for the fate of the country, with the young noble Genichiro using dark magic to conjure a supernatural army. Fitted with a prosthetic arm after an ill-fated initial duel against Genichiro, Wolf is given the new name Sekiro and uses his enhanced abilities and shinobi skills for a rematch against Genichiro to save Japan.
FromSoftware’s usual penchant for creating challenging games in the genre they popularized is on full display in Sekiro, which is arguably the studio’s hardest game yet. But with a greater emphasis on swordplay and precise timing in combat, progressing through the game also possesses a greater sense of reward for the diligent. Certainly not for the faint of heart, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice features an engrossing environment and a combat system that demands complete mastery of its players.
1. Ninja Gaiden Black 2
After successfully bringing the franchise to 3D, Team Ninja upped the ante in every conceivable way for 2008’s Ninja Gaiden II, originally released for the Xbox 360. The game has Ryu Hayabusa pursue the Black Spider Clan around the world after they steal the Demon Statue from his village, cutting down legions of monsters along the way. The game received a remixed port for the PlayStation 3, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and a remastered port combining elements of both versions of the game for modern consoles in 2025 under the title Ninja Gaiden Black 2.
Everything great in the first 3D Ninja Gaiden is dialed up for its sequel, with Ryu given more weapons and techniques to master, the level design becoming more elaborate and distinct from each other, and the number of enemy types increased considerably. Each of the major action sequences feel like cinematic set pieces, from Ryu battling a colosseum full of werewolves to cutting down scores of rival ninjas as he climbs of a steep staircase in the game’s final level. Ninja Gaiden Black 2 really is the definitive way to experience this classic and is the clear highpoint of the franchise to date.