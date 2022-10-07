The Big Reason Why Nintendo Fans Hate Chris Pratt’s Mario Voice

It doesn’t help that Pratt set high expectations when he described to Variety in June the process he claims he went through to land on his version of Mario, which now sounds like a bad joke.

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” said Pratt.

Nintendo is clearly following the classic Hollywood playbook here by attaching a famous movie star to voice their silly video game movie, a well-known name who will get butts in seats at the theaters next year, while also avoiding being insensitive to an entire culture of people who might not appreciate Pratt pulling out a cartoonish accent.

“When people hear Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism will evaporate, maybe not entirely — people love to voice opinions, as they should,” producer Chris Meledandri told Deadline, addressing concerns about Pratt’s casting in the upcoming movie. “I’m not sure this is the smartest defense, but as a person who has Italian-American heritage, I feel I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans. … I think we’re going to be just fine.”

The problem is that even if Pratt’s voice acting were impeccable here (and the phoned-in lines in the trailer clearly aren’t), for droves of fans, the actor’s biggest offense isn’t his performance at all but the fact that he’s replacing an absolute video game legend. Now that they’ve heard what Pratt’s bringing to the table, many are asking why Nintendo didn’t just stick with Charles Martinet, the brilliant actor who’s voiced Mario since the early 1990s?

"Do you really think Charles Martinet could voice Mario for a whole movie?"



Yes. Yes, I believe that classic trained actor Charles Martinet can absolutely voice the role of movie for a theater-length movie. The question is absurd. — Enigma, Symbiote Wolf Mind Mage (@newdarkcloud) October 6, 2022

"martinet couldnt voice mario in the movie his voice would get grating really fast" you realize that charles martinet is a professional voice actor who has been voicing mario for decades and has incredible vocal range? — POSS IS INFINITE (@possqueen) October 6, 2022

Hiring Charles Martinet (mario 64 actor) on Cameo to recite all of Chris Pratt’s lines from the Mario Movie & personally hand dubbing each one to release my own Bootleg on BitTorrent — Lysandra (@LysandraAriella) October 7, 2022

They have a point. Second only to the design of the character itself, Martinet’s performance is easily one of most iconic aspects of the character. You’ve likely heard Martinet’s lines quoted in regular conversation all your life, you’ve heard it on television, and spoofed in countless movies. Martinet’s voice is what you hear in your head when you think of Mario — and perhaps video games in general if you’re of a certain age. Most importantly, Martinet is a genuinely beloved figure in the industry, someone who has made a career out of bringing family-friendly characters to life, including one many generations of gamers have grown up with. It’s easy to see why some fans feel not casting Martinet for a big screen take on Mario is a massive snub. Especially when Pratt is doing the very least to make the character his own.