15 Things You Never Knew About the Super Nintendo

Ah, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Truly one of God’s finest creations. After the Nintendo Entertainment System helped rebound the very concept of video games and the Sega Genesis evolved past its limitations, Nintendo released this wonderful 16-bit console to help Nintendo reclaim that top spot. It’s the system that gave us so many classic games and so many classic characters. Characters like Yoshi, Diddy Kong, Mega Man X, Geno, Fox McCloud, Gabby Jay, Ness, and Aero the Acro-bat. Okay, maybe they weren’t all classics.

Still, the SNES is still such a beloved part of gaming history and has a spot in many hearts. Active for about a decade and with such a massive library, there are so many fascinating bits of trivia out there. Here are some interesting facts to celebrate the system that gave us the Rainbow Road.

15. The SNES’ Disruptive Launch

In Japan, the Super Famicom was released on November 21, 1990. It was a Wednesday. This was the first major wide release of a new console, as even though the Sega Mega Drive did fantastic when it hit the shelves in 1988, its sales still didn’t hold a candle to the Super Famicom selling 300,000 units within hours. Hell, the Mega Drive only managed to ship 400,000 in its first year, so Sega shot itself in the foot a little bit with the supply vs. demand.

The Super Famicom was so huge on its release day that the Japanese government had to take notice. Simply put, having everyone so obsessed with waiting in line for the new video game gizmo in the middle of the week so they could go home and play the HELL out of it was rather chaotic for society itself. It was disruptive enough that the government had to ask video game companies to release all future consoles on the weekends. It’s an edict that survives to this day, with various consoles always releasing Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. That decision surely preemptively cured so many workers from suspiciously coming down with illness the day the PlayStation 2 came out.