Nintendo Switch Online Update Restores One of Gaming’s Greatest Relationships

Nintendo somewhat quietly published a Nintendo Direct presentation today that focused on some of its partners’ upcoming projects. While filled with interesting updates about various games, the highlight of the presentation involved an unexpected update to Nintendo Switch Online’s digital library.

As of today, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers of various tiers can play a collection of Rare-developed titles that include Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll, RC PRO-AM, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, Killer Instinct, and Blast Corps. Gamers in Japan got Mother 3 in their version of that update, but that’s a story for another day.

While many of those games are notable in their own ways, the fact they were all developed by Rare is most certainly the most interesting thing about them in this particular instance. For those who don’t know, Rare and Nintendo once formed a partnership that led to the production of legendary games like Donkey Kong Country, Goldeneye 007, Battletoads, and many more. Rare’s run of N64 games, in particular, is considered to be one of the greatest runs of new releases from a single developer in gaming history.

However, that partnership was forever changed (and ended, in many ways) when Microsoft purchased Rare in 2002. Though some argue that the acquisition marked the end of Rare’s golden days (even if the studio’s output since then is better than it usually gets credit for), it most certainly created a natural rift between Nintendo and Rare.