Nintendo Switch 2 Prices Are a Major Red Flag For the Future of Gaming

But if the Switch’s hardware pricing is raising eyebrows, then the console’s software pricing is simply raising ire. We recently learned that the Switch 2’s biggest launch day exclusive (Mario Kart World) will retail for $79.99. You can buy a Switch 2 bundle that includes Mario Kart World for $499.99 (assuming scalpers don’t snag them all, of course), but we’re still talking about an $80 launch game in the already controversial age of $70 new releases. While another upcoming Switch 2 exclusive (Donkey Kong Bananza) will retail for $69.99 when it launches on July 17 (which is still on the high end by Nintendo standards), Nintendo is undoubtedly preparing us for the age of $80 Mario and Zelda titles at the very least.

That’s hardly the end of the Switch 2’s pricing problems. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (an interactive exploration of the console’s features filled with minigames) looks like a free pack-in title similar to what Astro’s Playroom was for the PlayStation 5. However, Nintendo revealed it will actually be a “paid downloadable launch title.” The Switch 2 will offer enhanced versions of certain Nintendo Switch titles, but Nintendo has yet to reveal how much those upgrades will cost. Even the Switch 2’s enhanced native voice chat functionality (a feature that the original Switch honestly should have launched with) will only be free until March 31, 2026. After that, it will become part of a premium Nintendo Switch Online membership program.

Through all of this, Nintendo is preparing to launch the Switch 2 with one of the weakest lineups of true exclusives we’ve ever seen from a sheer quantity standpoint. Outside of the $80 Mario Kart World, the “premium” Welcome Tour, and the upgraded versions of Nintendo Switch titles, the only true exclusive the Switch 2 will receive at launch is Konami’s survival title Survival Kids. Additional exciting exclusives are coming later in 2025 and throughout 2026, but if Nintendo is going to bring their console prices closer to their competitors’ standards without also offering comparable hardware upgrades, perhaps they should also offer more than one truly notable launch game at an inflated price point.

While industry analysts and insiders have warned us that the age of the $70 game is inevitable, given the rising costs of development, Nintendo seems ready to blow right past all of that. Like 2K Games before them, Nintendo seems to be selling us on the idea that their premium price comes with a premium product. It’s the same argument that has led many to predict that Grand Theft Auto 6 may cost as much as $100 when it launches later this year.

Of course GTA 6 reportedly cost an absurd $1 billion+ to develop. Does anyone really believe that Mario Kart World was so much more expensive to develop than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that Nintendo simply had to raise its price by $20? For that matter, does Mario Kart World really look more “premium” than the $70 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was released less than two years ago?

The fact of the matter is that these Nintendo Switch 2 price points are about familiarity rather than premium products. Nintendo had enough sense not to reveal those prices during their Switch 2 presentation, but make no mistake that they are confident that most people who want a Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World will buy them at these price points. Right now the only standard price point in gaming seems to be “what we can get away with.”