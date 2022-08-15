MultiVersus: How to Earn and Give Toast

MultiVersus really puts the “multi” in “multiplayer.” After all, most of the platform fighter’s chaotic matches consist of two players using every power, strategy, and combo available to them to take down another team of two trying to do the same. Since teamwork is at the forefront of the MultiVersus experience, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it wants everyone to play (relatively) nice. As such, the game offers a novel, if strange, way of letting players say “GG.”

Throughout the myriad of instructional pages in MultiVersus, players will find references to something called “Toast.” An icon for that same item greets gamers who visit the Collection tab, and, after each match, players are even offered the option to give their opponents and allies a piece of the collectible carb.

That’s nice and all, but it seems that many MultiVersus players still have a lot of questions about that strange item. For instance, what is Toast? How do you acquire it? Does it come with butter or jam? Thankfully, the answers to most of those questions (we’ll get back to you on the butter/jam thing) are all quite simple.

MultiVersus: What Is Toast?

If you open the Glossary page of MultiVersus (it’s the book icon on the left side), shift over to the Economy section, and scroll all the way down, the game provides a fairly succinct explanation of what Toast is: