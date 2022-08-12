Multiversus Season One Release Time and Date: When Does the Free-to-Play Game Launch?

Just as it was for the game’s betas, the launch version of MultiVersus will be available for PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There’s currently no word regarding any official plans to port the game to other platforms.

MultiVersus Season 1: Battle Pass Details and Rewards

The current MultiVersus Battle Pass is full of cosmetic items that help players stand out in a crowd, including character taunts, ringout animations, and character skins. In other words, it’s all pretty much standard stuff so far as Battle Passes go. Well, the game’s Season 1’s Battle Pass is shaping up to offer more of the same.

While Player First Games hasn’t listed every reward the official Battle Pass will include, the company posted a teaser of the upcoming season’s offerings, which includes a slew of new cosmetics. Since a good chunk of MultiVersus’ current cosmetics are locked behind the Battle Pass, many of those previewed personalization (such as the Blue Diamond’s ship banner and Lebron James in Robin’s spandex) will likely be limited to Season 1’s Battle Pass. Of course, that seems to just be a snippet of what is actually in store. MultiVersus leakers also claim players will be able to earn plenty of additional cosmetics, such as a Sherlock Holmes-themed costume for Tom and Jerry and a basketball jersey for Bugs Bunny based on the first Space Jam film.

However, take all of that with a grain of salt. Many current MultiVersus cosmetics are also available to purchase with different in-game currencies, so we won’t yet know which will ultimately be available exclusively through the Battle Pass and which can be purchased directly via in-game and real-world currency. Again, we’ll be sure to let you know if and when the MultiVersus team is kind enough to share additional information.

Is MultiVersus Season 1 Free-to-Play?

The short answer to that question is, “yes.” The longer answer to that question requires you to broaden your definition of “free-to-play.”

MultiVersus is designed as a free-to-play experience. It says so in the game’s FAQ. The game’s Open Beta launched as a free-to-start title, and it will continue to be one going into Season 1. But, as with other free-to-play games, MultiVersus features in-game purchases players can buy to support the game’s continued maintenance and development.