Mortal Kombat 1 Story Changes Explained: How This Reboot Alters The Timeline

The Mortal Kombat series loves to lean on its lore, and Mortal Kombat 1 is no different. While technically a continuation of Mortal Kombat 11, it takes the series in a brand-new direction based on rebooting the timeline and creating a very new universe. Classic characters have a new coat of paint and even some obscure names from the past get a new lease on life.

For those who need a refresher, the first seven Mortal Kombat games culminated in a cataclysmic event that was so bad that Raiden had to use time travel to fix it. His results were mixed, as he saved the universe, but also got a lot of his friends killed. After several games in this second timeline, a time-controlling entity named Kronika became the next big threat, ending in Liu Kang killing her and taking her spot as the Keeper of Time. Being a benevolent sort, Fire God Liu Kang wants to create a utopian reality.

Rather than simply wipe out all the insidious members of the Mortal Kombat roster, Liu has been trying something more positive. Threats like Shao Kahn, Mileena, Rain, Reptile, and so on have been given what Liu thinks they want or need. If they’re placated, they may become constructive to the well-being of all life in the realms. Of course, all of this is in danger of imploding upon itself. Whether Liu’s setup is too flawed or if there is someone sabotaging it (or a mix of the two) remains to be seen, but Liu Kang is trying to set things right.

Here’s how his vision differs from the lore before.