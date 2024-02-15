The Strange History Of The Mario vs. Donkey Kong Rivalry

However, this is also where the rivalry takes a strange turn. Some believe that the original Donkey Kong grew up to be Cranky Kong thanks to Donkey Kong Country’s continuity. Others have suggested that Jumpan is not actually Mario but rather Mario’s father. if either theory is true, then perhaps Mario and Donkey Kong as we know them now haven’t actually been feuding this entire time. Generally speaking, though, the rivalry between Mario and DK is popularly believed to have started here. Of course, if it was truly Cranky Kong in the role, then the Kongs and Mario have actually formed a blood rivalry that spans generations!

The Retaliation

You may think that Donkey Kong was enough to launch Mario’s own franchise, especially considering that the super bro is now more well-known than Donkey Kong across the globe. However, Mario’s very next appearance was in Donkey Kong Jr. released in 1982. In a bit of a twist, the title featured Donkey Kong himself getting captured by Mario. Fans got to control Donkey Kong Jr., who essentially fulfills the role of the protagonist in this unique instance.

1982’s Donkey Kong II also followed a very similar premise, with Mario once again capturing the gorilla and Junior looking to save him. This changing dynamic added genuine tension to the rivalry, with Mario’s retaliation bringing Donkey Kong’s wider family into the conflict. Fans may often assume that Kong always caused the trouble, but Mario showed that he wasn’t afraid to get his own hands dirty in this blossoming frenemy situation.

A Period Of Separation

Despite gamers clearly getting invested in the one-upmanship between Mario and Donkey Kong, the two characters soon went their separate ways and were largely kept apart in their respective mainline games. Mario himself was promoted to being the icon of Nintendo, while Donkey Kong was often pushed into the background.

Mario Bros. launch in 1983 would take the company and character to new heights. Mario’s world was slowly being expanded, and Donkey Kong was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Mario faced a new set of reptilian villains that 1985’s Super Mario Bros. would later expand upon. It made sense that Nintendo would want to keep the DK/Mario rivalry from becoming repetitive or stale, but the fact Donkey Kong wasn’t featured in those games at all was shocking. Although Bowser arguably presented more of a physical threat and could be accompanied by a league of henchmen to defeat, Donkey Kong’s absence remains something of a mystery.

Donkey Kong himself continued to serve as an antagonist in his next title, Donkey Kong 3, but it wasn’t Mario he was battling against but rather the forgettable Stanley the Bugman. Although the 1994 Game Boy iteration of Donkey Kong reunited the characters once more, that remake didn’t add any additional layers to their relationship. However, big things were in store for the characters and soon titles would be flying off the shelves featuring this classic rivalry in all of its glory.