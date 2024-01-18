Indiana Jones Voice Actor Troy Baker Does Best Harrison Ford Impression In Great Circle Trailer

Three years after Bethesda released the first teaser trailer for developer MachineGames (Wolfenstein: The New Order) new Indiana Jones game, the publisher finally revealed actual gameplay footage of the project that is now officially titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. While there’s quite a lot to say about what we saw in that trailer, the biggest takeaway from the preview may instead be something we heard: Indiana Jones’ voice actor.

Indiana Jones has a surprising amount of things to say in the first gameplay trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but his voice may be more notable than his words. In fact, shortly after the trailer was released, some were left wondering if Bethesda had actually convinced Harrison Ford to step into the voice booth and reprise his role for the upcoming game. Others speculated that the studio must have simply found a fairly convincing impersonator.

However, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Indiana Jones will be voiced by Troy Baker in The Great Circle. Many of you may know Baker’s name by this point in his illustrious career, but most of you are almost certainly familiar with some of the video game characters he has previously voiced (including The Last of Us‘ Joel, BioShock Infinite protagonist Booker DeWitt, and various characters in the Batman: Arkham games). Baker also previously voiced Nathan Drake’s brother Samuel Drake in Uncharted 4, which is quite funny given that Uncharted is basically gaming’s biggest love letter to the Indiana Jones franchise.

Baker is reportedly quite excited to voice Indiana Jones (who wouldn’t be?) with MachineGames co-founder Jerk Gustafsson telling EW that the actor is a “very big Indiana Jones fan” who “brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way.” That same article also confirms that Tony Todd and Alessandra Mastronardi will join Baker in the game’s already-stacked voice cast.