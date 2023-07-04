Indiana Jones and the Other Worst Archaeologists in Movie History

Real life archaeology is rarely as exciting as movies make it out to be. It’s a career loaded with dusty tomes, intellectual infighting, and a mad scrabble to earn one of the few spots left for university tenure. A field dig isn’t a thrill ride either. The biggest excitement usually comes from dealing with a country’s military personnel, and licking things to see if they’re rock or bone. If it sticks to your tongue, it’s bone, and you’re probably tasting human remains. Also, to be clear, you will probably never need a gun. Much less a rocket launcher.

Setting the tiny picks and brushes aside, however, pop culture archaeologists are still some of our favorite protagonists. They embody the heart of the science; a joy of discovery and a call to adventure that still brings people to the study of our past. From The Mummy’s Evie (Rachel Weisz), whose digs mostly only go awry thanks to her beautiful himbo boyfriend (Brendan Fraser), to Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow), who was minding his own business at a dig in Iran when the Bad Vibes struck, we’re blessed with some terrific scholars to look up to. And then, well. Here’s the ones you shouldn’t learn from.

Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones

We’re coming in hot to tell you what you probably already knew: Harrison Ford’s legendary swashbuckling scholar is not the idiot’s guide to seeking tenure that you were hoping for. He’s the apex throwback to the pulp serials which Steven Spielberg grew up with, and he is beloved in all of our eyes. No one will ever take that honor from Indy, our whip-cracking king.

But he is also a terrible professor. God help you if you’re one of his students trying to reach him with an actual question about your study notes. He’s always out committing crimes against indigenous people and smuggling Nazi gold across borders. To be fair, being an archaeologist in the time of Hitler makes him a good infiltrator, but that’s not bringing his university fellows a Howard Carter-level win to keep the alumni donating. Ninety-nine percent of the world’s dig sites are not going to require platforming skills. The one percent is cool stuff like Oak Island, but since there weren’t Nazis involved, Indy wasn’t either.