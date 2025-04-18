Indiana Jones on PS5: Could Microsoft Being Going the Way of Sega?

Like many gamers, I was apprehensive as Microsoft steadily acquired some of the biggest game studios in the world, including Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax Media. It was worrying to think this could lead to a renewed era of major titles trapped within the confines of platform exclusivity. These concerns were largely alleviated, however, in the months and years that followed with established multi-platform titles like Call of Duty and Doom remaining available day-and-date on PlayStation 5 in addition to the Xbox Series X|S.

Still, what is really surprising is to see this trend now also extending to franchises not necessarily associated with multiplatform legacies. Look no further than the ZeniMax-published—and therefore Microsoft owned—title Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is now coming to PS5 just four months after its now vaunted launch on Xbox and PC in December.

This push by Microsoft Games to make its first-party titles available beyond the Xbox and PC echoes a similar strategy from Sega as the Japanese company shifted from focusing on its consoles to multi-platform games more than 20 years ago. Like Sega before it, this shift also comes as the Xbox’s standing in the console industry began to noticeably and increasingly fall behind its competitors. Here’s how Sega survived in the gaming industry with its move to ditch producing its own consoles and console-exclusive games, and how Indiana Jones could signal a similar future for Microsoft.

The Reinvention of Sega

Following Nintendo’s complete revitalization of the video game industry in the ‘80s with the Nintendo Entertainment System, its first major competitor in the North American market became fellow Japanese gamemaker Sega. For nearly 20 years, Sega produced its own consoles, with first-party titles like Sonic the Hedgehog and Streets of Rage suggesting a slightly edgier ‘90s-friendly aesthetic in comparison to Nintendo. However, for a variety of reasons, Sega’s place in the industry eroded throughout that decade, with each subsequent console less successful in North America than the last. This culminated in Sega exiting the console industry in 2001 after lukewarm sales for the Sega Dreamcast. The company instead pivoted to focusing on producing games for platforms from their former competitors.