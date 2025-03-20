How Johnny Cage Rose to Mortal Kombat’s A-List

Cage finally returned a year later in the home release Mortal Kombat Trilogy, this time portrayed by Chris Alexander. Alexander didn’t bring back the split punch for this installment, but he was wearing sunglasses mid-fight. And seriously, that’s what many of us wanted all along. The man needs to be as hammy as possible. Despite his usual cocky attitude and jokey persona, the resurrected Johnny Cage ended up having the most serious and solemn of endings in the game, bravely going into battle, knowing that win or lose, he would die at the end of the adventure.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Speaking of recast Johnny Cages dying, Mortal Kombat Annihilation hit theaters in 1997. Linden Ashby didn’t return, so they got Chris Conrad to get about thirty seconds of screentime before being killed off by Shao Kahn. Honestly, peacing out of that movie so early was a mercy.

Johnny Cage returned in further Mortal Kombat games, such as Mortal Kombat 4, Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. While a welcome presence, he just didn’t add much other than being there for a laugh. They kept going back to the well of having his endings deal with him making movies based on the Mortal Kombat lore, which made it surprising when Armageddon’s ending had him become so powerful that he disregarded his previous behavior and embraced spiritual enlightenment.

The problems of the early games remained. While the mythology of the series had a great aesthetic and the Fatalities had personality, the characters themselves had little to show off. The only time these games had real cutscenes was in Mortal Kombat 4, Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, and Mortal Kombat: Special Forces, a.k.a. three of the most unpopular games in the series. The only time Cage was truly realized was a movie from years earlier that was better than it had any right to be.

The Comeback Kid

Midway/NetherRealm Studios started to get more expressive with their storytelling, starting with Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks. Cage had an amusing supporting role in there, where he even got credit for killing Goro again. Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe was the first game to introduce what would be known as NetherRealm’s modern trademark: a cinematic story mode stretching several hours in the form of lengthy cutscenes, occasionally broken up by gameplay.

Cage wasn’t in Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, as he was written out in the prelude comic. Again, it was an act of mercy, but we were absolutely cheated out of a Johnny Cage vs. Booster Gold showdown. Regardless, Johnny Cage would appear in the next four Mortal Kombat games and would be the playable character in the opening chapter in three of the four. As the “normal” guy, we needed him to introduce us to this insane and violent reality we were all getting into.