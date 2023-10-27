How Scary Is Alan Wake 2?

Comparatively, Alan Wake 2 features a lot more “downtime,” so to speak, that you’ll spend exploring areas, investigating crime scenes, participating in dialog sequences, and solving puzzles. Fights are much less common, and when they do occur, they often interrupt prolonged segments of built-up tension that greatly increase their general effectiveness. Yes, that means those interruptions sometimes come in the form of jump scares. Enemies will sometimes appear on-screen suddenly, and those appearances are often accompanied by a loud noise or a similarly jarring effect.

Even though there are jump scares in Alan Wake 2, they are not nearly as intense as what you’ll find in games like Five Nights at Freddy’s or The Mortuary’s Assistant. They’re effective, but they’re also relatively spare. Without giving away too much, I’ll simply say you will regularly go long stretches of time (30+ minutes of in-game time, in some cases) without encountering anything truly scary. Alan Wake 2 follows the “build tension and then pay that tension off with a jump scare” model seen in so many works of horror, but it’s certainly not a funhouse gauntlet of such frights by any means.

At the same time, don’t underestimate the effectiveness of those moments of tension. In fact, I’d sooner describe Alan Wake 2 as being “creepy” rather than “scary.” There’s a general aura of menace that can be found throughout the whole game. You’ll often be convinced that something scary is about to happen even if those moments don’t lead to a jump scare or fight. Some of those visuals can even be quite disturbing. If you’re not comfortable with the human anatomy and occasionally disturbing creature designs, then parts of Alan Wake 2 may be too much for you.

Speaking of terrifying creatures, Alan Wake 2 does feature more than a few battles (including boss battles) against hulking monstrosities. I’d compare those fights to battling the Nemesis or Mr. X in a Resident Evil game. If you don’t like battling giant, super-tough monsters who will reach out and grab you, then you should know that Alan Wake 2 does utilize that tactic from time to time. You’ll rarely be “chased” by those monsters as you will in those Resident Evil games, but few enemies are easily dispatched and some can take a lot of punishment.

Having said that, Alan Wake 2 does allow you to defend yourself via various weapons and tools that are typically generously distributed throughout the game. It’s not like Alien: Isolation or even Silent Hill which leave you largely defenseless or force you to navigate an intentionally cumbersome combat system. You can defend yourself as easily and regularly as you are able to in the Resident Evil remakes. Alan Wake 2 even utilizes control and UI elements that are somewhat similar to what we saw in those titles.

One thing Alan Wake 2 has that those games don’t, though, is a wonderful sense of humor. There are a lot of genuinely funny moments in this game that often come in the form of one-liners heard from nearby NPCs or especially hilarious dialog sequences. Generally speaking, Alan Wake 2 features more storytelling sequences than you’ll typically find in most other horror games. Cutscenes aren’t long or abundant by any means, but the game certainly emphasizes furthering its wonderful narrative more often than it is trying to directly scare you. There are quite a few moments of levity in this game, and they often come when you most need them.