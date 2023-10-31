How Alan Wake 2 Navigates Gaming’s “Yellow Ladder” Debate

For the most part, though, I find Alan Wake 2‘s approach to the modern video game “hint” system pretty refreshing. With some exceptions, most of the confusion you will encounter in Alan Wake 2 occurs when you’re trying to navigate an optional part of the game. The idea seems to be that if you’re willing to venture off the game’s beaten path, you should encounter challenges that represent your inherent willingness to explore. While the game’s puzzles are relatively easy in the grand scheme of things, they at least make you pause and look for answers that often happen to be in the immediate area.

Alan Wake 2 is a horror game, and horror games are often more dependent on effective environments than most other titles. In order to build its environment, Alan Wake 2 uses every part of the genre buffalo. For instance, many modern horror games make you collect parts of a map, but many also let you easily ignore them. Alan Wake 2 often makes you consult your various maps. Many horror games feature various signs built into their environments and other repeated landmarks. Alan Wake 2 makes you use those signs for the same reasons those signs logically exist in those areas in the first place. When it comes to establishing its environment, Alan Wake 2 takes nothing for granted and makes the most of so many ideas that would feel superfluous in other games that resort to more direct “gamified” means of navigation.

By forcing you to engage with its environments, Alan Wake 2 not only allows you to experience its many pieces of environmental storytelling in more organic ways, but it often manages to scare you despite not actually doing anything overtly scary. Feeling lost is an inherently terrifying experience, and so much of the tension in Alan Wake 2 comes when you’re looking around in the woods and just hoping that something isn’t going to jump out at you while you’re figuring out where to go. Not all of those moments are paid off with jump scares, but that’s okay. The constant tension that results from that uncertainty is plenty effective on its own.

Alan Wake 2 really forces you to retrain your modern gaming brain and ask yourself where you could go and what you can do rather than where you should go and what you should do. Eventually, it does want you to get up that ladder. However, the time you spend figuring that out isn’t always wasted time; it’s part of the intended experience.

Again, the game is certainly not perfect in that respect. As is increasingly becoming the case in this age of accessibility, the solution to the yellow ladder debate probably lies in those options that Alan Wake 2 largely lacks. Being able to modify how often a game helps you, and how it does so, is one of those things that will hopefully become more standard as gaming accessibility options continue to evolve. Alan Wake 2 could certainly do a little more in that area.

But at a time when yellow ladders are becoming an increasingly accepted part of the modern gaming experience, I’m glad Alan Wake 2 offers a necessary counterpoint by illustrating the benefits of not always relying so heavily on that solution. Sometimes, being lost is exactly where you’re meant to be.