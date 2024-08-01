How A Bloodborne Remaster Became This Generation’s Half-Life 3

For Bloodborne, the apparent ease of those proposed revivals has kept them in the conversation for so long. Bloodborne is not just one of the most acclaimed games of its era; it’s the arguable crown jewel in the collection of a studio widely considered to be one of the best developers in the world. However, the game remains largely limited to the PS4 at a time when remasters, remakes, and even PC ports of major titles have become essential guarantees. Why wouldn’t someone give Bloodborne anything but the PS4 version of the game we are currently limited to?

That largely unanswered question hants Bloodborne fans in ways even that gothic horror masterpiece never quite could. Mind you, there have been some updates along the way. FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki says the studio simply doesn’t own the Bloodborne IP, so he’s “not at liberty to speak to it.” He seems all for the prospect of a remaster, but the situation is beyond his control. Based on that statement, it sounds like FromSoftware simply doesn’t have much say in the matter, and Sony likely isn’t able to coordinate with FromSoftware given their busy schedule and desire to keep moving forward.

Yet, that explanation doesn’t make any sense. Not on its own anyway. After all, Sony released a remake of FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls that was developed by an outside studio (Bluepoint Games). Why not do something similar again? For that matter, why even bother with a remake? After all this time, why has Sony simply not released a remaster of Bloodborne for PS5 or ported it to PC? Mind you, this is a company that remastered The Last of Us Part 2 just four years after its debut. They’re some of the most notorious double and triple dippers in the industry, but they haven’t even hinted at the simplest update to Bloodborne in nearly a decade.

If you aren’t opposed to wearing tin foil, you may be interested in the theory that the problem is Bloodborne itself. Not that the game didn’t sell well, mind you (it reportedly sold over 7 million PS4 copies) but rather that its code is an absolute mess to work with. That rumor has been widely disputed, but it’s one that people keep returning to. If that is the case, then it’s possible that FromSoftware is the only studio that could get the game properly running on PC or modern consoles and that they haven’t been able to coordinate with Sony to find the opportunity to do so. There is also a very real chance they’d prefer to have such a game not be exclusive to Sony platforms as Sony may wish to be the case.

Try to be surprised, but it seems the real enemies in this instance may be time and money. Interestingly, that was also the case for Half-Life 3. After years of speculation, we eventually learned that game would likely never be released due to the resources that would need to go into it vs. the pay-off Valve could get by devoting those resources elsewhere. At some point, Valve had to ask themselves what it would take to make a version of Half-Life 3 that came close to living up to the hype and justifying their investment. By all accounts, the answer they came up with went on to disappoint a generation.

Perhaps we’re witnessing something similar with Bloodborne. At this point, maybe the parties involved are content with letting the fire burn out and pursuing other victories. Yes, we’re only talking about a remaster or port, but in the modern gaming industry, expectations and investments for such projects are higher than ever. Just look at what happened to the GTA Trilogy remasters. Those can’t miss, seemingly simple remasters missed in a big way when it turns out they weren’t so simple. Nothing in modern gaming is.