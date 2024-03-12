10 Years Later, Dark Souls 2 Finally Gets the Respect It Deserves

In an interview with IGN, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki reflected on the 2022 Game of the Year. To the surprise of many, Miyazaki reveals that he attributes part of Elden Ring’s success to a seemingly unlikely source: 2014’s Dark Souls 2.

“In regards to Dark Souls 2, I actually personally think this was a really great project for us, and I think without it, we wouldn’t have had a lot of the connections and a lot of the ideas that went forward and carried the rest of the series,” Miyazaki says. “We were able to have that different impetus and have those different ideas and make those different connections that we otherwise might not have had…there’s really no way of telling how or if the series would have continued the way it did without Dark Souls 2.”

It’s a notable bit of praise that comes almost exactly 10 years after Dark Souls 2’s debut. During that time, Dark Souls 2 solidified its reputation as one of the most divisive games ever. Dark Souls 2‘s critics bemoaned its level design, combat system changes, overwhelming number of bosses, increased “cheapness,” modified health loss/health gain systems, and many, many more elements of the experience. Even those who generally liked the game were forced to concede that it deviated from many of the things that made Dark Souls successful.

So why is Miyazaki praising it in this context? Well, it’s because Dark Souls 2‘s changes influenced Elden Ring in some obvious and notable ways. That sequel’s sprawling level design may have upset those who loved Dark Souls’ more Metroidvania-like layout, but it also feels like an early attempt at what eventually became Elden Ring’s open world. Even Dark Souls 2’s expanded roster of bosses now feels like a trial run to how Elden Ring spreads those encounters throughout its world, and Elden Ring’s combat and build options revived numerous Dark Souls 2 concepts (most notably, the beloved “Powerstancing” tactic).