Hogwarts Legacy Update Changes the Game’s Most Annoying Enemy

Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.

An absolutely massive Hogwarts Legacy update just dropped alongside the PS4 and Xbox One editions of the game. You can read the full patch notes here, but the bulk of the update consists of bug fixes. However, there is one interesting new item that allows you to change the most annoying enemies in the game.

See Hogwarts Legacy‘s latest update adds an “Arachnophobia Mode” to the game. As the name suggests, this mode is designed to help those who have a fear of spiders and don’t want to see them in their games. Jedi: Survivor recently featured a similar mode, and it’s becoming a popular trend/request in many modern titles.

It’s a particularly fascinating addition to Hogwarts Legacy, though. See, Hogwarts Legacy didn’t just feature a couple of spiders. The majority of the enemies you faced in the game’s dungeons and open areas tended to be either spiders or dark wizards. In fact, the sheer number of spiders you fought in the game ended up being one of Hogwarts Legacy‘s most annoying features. Most spiders behave roughly the same, so you end up repeating the same basic combat sequences against them.