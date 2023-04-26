Tears of The Kingdom Demo Reveals Useful New Link Ability

Numerous hands-on previews for Tears of the Kingdom just dropped, which means that we’ve finally learned quite a lot of new information about the new Legend of Zelda game. We even caught of glimpse of some of Link’s new abilities (even if some of the details surrounding them remain a mystery).

First off, Link actually has access to a new version of the “Ability Wheel” that can be accessed at any time. Players can pull up this wheel by hitting the “L” button and using the right stick to select which ability they’d like to equip. Doing so seems to stop the flow of gameplay. So, if you’re in combat and want to stop and rewind an object that is coming right at you, you’ll have time to swap to the Recall ability.

Here’s a better look at the ability wheel those who recently played the Tears of the Kingdom demo had access to (the image comes from Skill Up’s preview of the game). It’s not known if this is the final version of that wheel, though the implication was that it represents something close to the full range of abilities you’ll eventually have access to.

So, we already know what most of the abilities on that wheel are. The red hand is the “Ultrahand” ability that lets you grab and manipulate items around you. The UFO-like symbol is for “Ascend,” which lets you move vertically through objects and barriers. The orange symbol is the aforementioned “Recall” ability that lets you rewind time, and the blue sword icon is presumably the “Fuse” ability that lets you combine items (though that is honestly an assumption based on context rather than something that has been outright stated).