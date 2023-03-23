Hogwarts Legacy Stats Reveal Surprising Story Completion Rate

Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.

2023 is only a few months old, but Hogwarts Legacy is already shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest hits. Fans love the game, and it sold faster than chocolate frogs at a BOGO candy sale despite the many controversies surrounding it. While a new set of Hogwarts Legacy stats suggest that not that many people actually stuck around to finish the game, the full context of those statistics tells a slightly different story.

Recently, several outlets reported that only 25% of Hogwarts Legacy players have earned the “Hero of Hogwarts” achievement on Steam (which is reserved for gamers who finished the campaign). That percentage has jumped up to 25.3% since then, which isn’t much of a difference. Either way, given the attention Hogwarts Legacy received (combined with its massive player population and favorable reviews), one might assume that more gamers would have completed the title. However, that conclusion is based on the assumption that many gamers actually finish video games these days.

That’s especially true of open-world games. For instance, only 26.6% of Steam gamers have earned the “finished the main storyline” achievement for our (and many others) 2022 Game of the Year, Elden Ring. But what about bigger, older titles that people have had even more time to finish? Remarkably, some of those games fare even worse. For instance, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Red Dead Redemption 2 have only been beaten by 23.7% and 22.6% of Steam users, respectively (based on currently available numbers).