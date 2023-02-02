Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements: Can You Run the Game?

Hogwarts Legacy: Minimum PC Requirements

If you just want to play Hogwarts Legacy on your PC and aren’t looking for 4K resolution at 120 FPS, you won’t need very powerful hardware. The following is the bare minimum you will need to run the game on PC:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

If your computer meets these specs, you will be able to play Hogwarts Legacy at low settings and 720p resolution with decent, but stable, 30fps. While the game is best played on an SSD, an HDD will also work in a pinch.

Hogwarts Legacy: Recommended PC Requirements

If you want to push Hogwarts Legacy to its limits, you will need significantly beefier components. The following setup will let you explore Hogwarts in all its ray-traced glory:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 36– (3.6Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

If your gaming PC is close to, at, or exceeds those specs, you will be able to play Hogwarts Legacy on high settings at 1080p and 60fps. Although, if you are aiming for the best experience, Avalanche recommends using an SSD to make sure all the game’s textures and levels load as quickly as possible.

While the above requirements sound daunting, they are actually more than attainable. If you own a computer that was top of the line no more than several years old, you should be able to play the game on low or medium settings, while modern budget computers you can purchase at your local Best Buy surpass all of the recommended requirements. Even a Steam Deck will be able to play Hogwarts Legacy. However, anyone who wants to max out the game and play it at 4K and 60FPS will need a PC powered by an Intel Core i7-107000K and an Nvidia RTX 3090Ti (or some dragon heartstring).

Finally, while these are the game’s official hardware requirements, please note that nobody has gotten the chance to test the game on PC and share their findings. As such, it’s entirely possible that the game will suffer from performance issues that ultimately raise the minimum requirements. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see exactly how well the PC version of the game performs.