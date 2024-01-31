2024 Video Game Release Date Schedule for Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

The start of a new year means lots of new games to sink our teeth into. We have plenty to look forward to, from the second part of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII remake to a new adventure starring Princess Peach to the final chapter of the Destiny 2 saga. And there’s even more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as well as more from Nintendo, as the Switch 2 rumors intensify this year. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.

Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out in 2024. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.

Want to read more about the games below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest games of the year!

TitleRelease DatePlatforms
Persona 3 ReloadFebruary 2PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueFebruary 2PS5, XSX/S, PC
Vampire: The Masquerade – JusticeFebruary 2PC
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed ClashFebruary 2PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO
Helldivers 2February 8PS5, PC
Dragon Quest BuildersFebruary 13PC
Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenFebruary 13PS5, XSX/S, PC
Tomb Raider I-III RemasteredFebruary 14PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO
PlateUp!February 15PS5, XSX/S, NS, PS4
Mario vs. Donkey KongFebruary 16NS
Skull and BonesFebruary 16PS5, XSX/S, PC
King Arthur: Knight’s TaleFebruary 22PS5, XSX/S, XBO
Sons of the ForestFebruary 23PC
Star Wars: Dark Forces RemasterFebruary 28PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO
Final Fantasy VII RebirthFebruary 28PS5
The Outlast TrialsMarch 5PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO
As Dusk Falls March 7PS5, PS4
Homeworld 3March 8PC
WWE 2K24March 8PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO
Outcast: A New BeginningMarch 15PS5, XSX/S, PC
Alone in the DarkMarch 20PS5, XSX/S, PC
Horizon Forbidden WestMarch 21PC
Dragon’s Dogma 2March 22PS5, XSX/S, PC
Princess Peach: Showtime!March 22NS
Rise of the RoninMarch 22PS5
Acolyte of the AltarMarch 25PC
Planet Zoo: Console EditionMarch 26PS5, XSX/S, PC
Prison Architect 2March 26PS5, XSX/S, PC
South Park: Snow Day!March 26PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred HeroesApril 23PS5, XSX/S, PC, XBO
Tales of Kenzera: ZauApril 23PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC
SaGa Emerald BeyondApril 25PS5, NS, PC, PS4, iOS, Android
Sand LandApril 26PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4
Braid: Anniversary EditionApril 30PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO, iOS, Android
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2May 21XSX/S
Destiny 2: The Final ShapeJune 4PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO
Ace Combat 7: Skies UnknownJuly 11NS
Black Myth: WukongAugust 20PS5, XSX/S, PC
Stalker 2: Heart of ChornobylSeptember 5XSX/S, PC
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2September 9PS5, XSX/S, PC

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.

