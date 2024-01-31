2024 Video Game Release Date Schedule for Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
Here are all the big video games coming to consoles, PC, and mobile in 2023...
The start of a new year means lots of new games to sink our teeth into. We have plenty to look forward to, from the second part of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII remake to a new adventure starring Princess Peach to the final chapter of the Destiny 2 saga. And there’s even more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as well as more from Nintendo, as the Switch 2 rumors intensify this year. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.
Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out in 2024. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.
Want to read more about the games below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest games of the year!
|Title
|Release Date
|Platforms
|Persona 3 Reload
|February 2
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|February 2
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|February 2
|PC
|Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
|February 2
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO
|Helldivers 2
|February 8
|PS5, PC
|Dragon Quest Builders
|February 13
|PC
|Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
|February 13
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
|February 14
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO
|PlateUp!
|February 15
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PS4
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|February 16
|NS
|Skull and Bones
|February 16
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
|February 22
|PS5, XSX/S, XBO
|Sons of the Forest
|February 23
|PC
|Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
|February 28
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|February 28
|PS5
|The Outlast Trials
|March 5
|PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO
|As Dusk Falls
|March 7
|PS5, PS4
|Homeworld 3
|March 8
|PC
|WWE 2K24
|March 8
|PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO
|Outcast: A New Beginning
|March 15
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Alone in the Dark
|March 20
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Horizon Forbidden West
|March 21
|PC
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|March 22
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|March 22
|NS
|Rise of the Ronin
|March 22
|PS5
|Acolyte of the Altar
|March 25
|PC
|Planet Zoo: Console Edition
|March 26
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Prison Architect 2
|March 26
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|South Park: Snow Day!
|March 26
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|April 23
|PS5, XSX/S, PC, XBO
|Tales of Kenzera: Zau
|April 23
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC
|SaGa Emerald Beyond
|April 25
|PS5, NS, PC, PS4, iOS, Android
|Sand Land
|April 26
|PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4
|Braid: Anniversary Edition
|April 30
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO, iOS, Android
|Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
|May 21
|XSX/S
|Destiny 2: The Final Shape
|June 4
|PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|July 11
|NS
|Black Myth: Wukong
|August 20
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
|September 5
|XSX/S, PC
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|September 9
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.
In the meantime, check out all our Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and PC Gaming coverage. Or if you’re into retro gaming, we have plenty of blasts from the past here.