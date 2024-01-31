2024 Video Game Release Date Schedule for Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

The start of a new year means lots of new games to sink our teeth into. We have plenty to look forward to, from the second part of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII remake to a new adventure starring Princess Peach to the final chapter of the Destiny 2 saga. And there’s even more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as well as more from Nintendo, as the Switch 2 rumors intensify this year. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.

Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out in 2024. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.

Want to read more about the games below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest games of the year!

Title Release Date Platforms Persona 3 Reload February 2 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League February 2 PS5, XSX/S, PC Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice February 2 PC Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash February 2 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO Helldivers 2 February 8 PS5, PC Dragon Quest Builders February 13 PC Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden February 13 PS5, XSX/S, PC Tomb Raider I-III Remastered February 14 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO PlateUp! February 15 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PS4 Mario vs. Donkey Kong February 16 NS Skull and Bones February 16 PS5, XSX/S, PC King Arthur: Knight’s Tale February 22 PS5, XSX/S, XBO Sons of the Forest February 23 PC Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster February 28 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO Final Fantasy VII Rebirth February 28 PS5 The Outlast Trials March 5 PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO As Dusk Falls March 7 PS5, PS4 Homeworld 3 March 8 PC WWE 2K24 March 8 PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO Outcast: A New Beginning March 15 PS5, XSX/S, PC Alone in the Dark March 20 PS5, XSX/S, PC Horizon Forbidden West March 21 PC Dragon’s Dogma 2 March 22 PS5, XSX/S, PC Princess Peach: Showtime! March 22 NS Rise of the Ronin March 22 PS5 Acolyte of the Altar March 25 PC Planet Zoo: Console Edition March 26 PS5, XSX/S, PC Prison Architect 2 March 26 PS5, XSX/S, PC South Park: Snow Day! March 26 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes April 23 PS5, XSX/S, PC, XBO Tales of Kenzera: Zau April 23 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC SaGa Emerald Beyond April 25 PS5, NS, PC, PS4, iOS, Android Sand Land April 26 PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4 Braid: Anniversary Edition April 30 PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC, PS4, XBO, iOS, Android Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 May 21 XSX/S Destiny 2: The Final Shape June 4 PS5, XSX/S, PC, PS4, XBO Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown July 11 NS Black Myth: Wukong August 20 PS5, XSX/S, PC Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl September 5 XSX/S, PC Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 September 9 PS5, XSX/S, PC

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.