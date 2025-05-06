GTA 6 Trailer 2 Breakdown: Voice Actors, Soundtrack, and Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Rockstar Games shocked the gaming world by releasing the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 during just about the most random Tuesday you could imagine. If you haven’t seen the new preview yet, check it out below.

The good news is that the new GTA 6 trailer is far more substantial than the game’s debut preview. The bad news is that it still forces us to speculate about questions that probably won’t be answered until the game is finally released in 2026. However, that doesn’t mean the trailer is devoid of tantalizing takeaways, easter eggs, and other fascinating tidbits. Here is everything you need to know about the recently released trailer.

GTA 6’s second trailer confirms previous reports that the game has been delayed yet again. At present, GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s unlikely the game will be delayed again now that it has a specific release date, but you can’t exactly take that for granted. It’s also likely that GTA 6 will eventually be ported to PC, though PC gamers know better than to hold their breaths for that version of the game.

That delay also means that GTA 6 will be released nearly 13 years after its predecessor debuted. This also suggests that GTA 6 will be released during a particularly turbulent time for the industry and the global economy. While you can safely bet that the base version of GTA 6 will cost $80 (which will apparently be the target MSRP for many major upcoming Triple-A gaming releases), don’t be surprised if the most anticipated video game ever costs closer to $100.