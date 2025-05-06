GTA 6 Trailer 2 Breakdown: Voice Actors, Soundtrack, and Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
We dive into all the reveals, surprises, and hidden easter eggs in the new GTA 6 trailer, including a surprising connection to Red Dead Redemption 2!
Rockstar Games shocked the gaming world by releasing the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 during just about the most random Tuesday you could imagine. If you haven’t seen the new preview yet, check it out below.
The good news is that the new GTA 6 trailer is far more substantial than the game’s debut preview. The bad news is that it still forces us to speculate about questions that probably won’t be answered until the game is finally released in 2026. However, that doesn’t mean the trailer is devoid of tantalizing takeaways, easter eggs, and other fascinating tidbits. Here is everything you need to know about the recently released trailer.
Yes, Grand Theft Auto 6’s Release Date Has Been Delayed
GTA 6’s second trailer confirms previous reports that the game has been delayed yet again. At present, GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s unlikely the game will be delayed again now that it has a specific release date, but you can’t exactly take that for granted. It’s also likely that GTA 6 will eventually be ported to PC, though PC gamers know better than to hold their breaths for that version of the game.
That delay also means that GTA 6 will be released nearly 13 years after its predecessor debuted. This also suggests that GTA 6 will be released during a particularly turbulent time for the industry and the global economy. While you can safely bet that the base version of GTA 6 will cost $80 (which will apparently be the target MSRP for many major upcoming Triple-A gaming releases), don’t be surprised if the most anticipated video game ever costs closer to $100.
Then again there’s a fair chance that the America that GTA 6 is parodying won’t even exist by the time this game comes out, so its price point may be a moot point for many.
Grand Theft Auto 6’s Voice Actor Cast List Might Be Taking Shape
While GTA 6’s full cast has not been confirmed, fans with keen ears have identified a few names who may lend their voices to the upcoming game. First off it’s widely believed that GTA 6 protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos will be played by Dylan Rourke and Manni L Perez, respectively. Not only do those characters look like their rumored voice actors (a design trick the GTA team has loved to play in the past), but incidental evidence connects the two to the series. Their resumes include some mysterious upcoming projects, they recently followed each other on social media, and both have been tied to the game via previous press leaks. That’s all speculative, but the evidence is building.
However, we can almost certainly tell you that it was indeed Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) you heard near the beginning of that trailer. Root will seemingly play Brian Heder: a former drug runner and small-time criminal who seems to be Jason’s current employer. Fans also believe that Cal Hampton (a conspiracy theorist and one of Jason’s known associates) will be voiced by Matty Matheson of The Bear fame. However, I’m less confident in Matheson’s appearance than we are in Root’s given the information available at this time.
Grand Theft Auto 6’s Soundtrack Is Full of Bangers
In case you’re curious, here’s every song we heard in the new GTA 6 trailer:
“Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters
“Everybody Have Fun Tonight” by Wang Chung
“Child Support” by Zenglen
“Talkin’ to Myself Again” by Tammy Wynette
Along with those tracks, it’s worth noting that GTA 6’s first trailer also featured the song “Love Is A Long Road” by Tom Petty. Given Rockstar’s MO, we can safely assume all of those songs will be available on the final GTA 6 in-game radio soundtrack. Those song selections also suggest that GTA 6 will feature a ton of classic rock, which makes sense given its setting (more on that in a bit). Tammy Wynette’s presence also hints that GTA 6 will be the first GTA since San Andreas to feature a country music station.
For what it’s worth, we do see Jason wearing a “V-Rock” t-shirt, which could mean that the beloved rock station from GTA: Vice City will be revived in GTA 6. Given that it’s a vintage t-shirt, though, it could just be a simple callback to the previous game.
Grand Theft Auto 6’s Map Will Be Absurdly Large
You probably know that GTA 6 will feature a modern version of Vice City (the GTA universe’s stand-in for Miami). You may have also heard that GTA 6 will feature explorable locations throughout the state of Leonida (the GTA universe’s stand-in for the state of Florida).
However, this trailer and supplementary media material released by Rockstar confirm that GTA 6 is somehow even bigger than anyone expected. Along with Vice City and the Leonida Keys region, players will be able to explore the fictional towns of Port Cellhorn and Ambosia. Outside of those major urban areas, GTA 6 will also feature an extensive wetlands area known as Grassrivers and the Mount Kalaga National Park. That National Park apparently exists at the “northern border” of Leonida, which confirms that GTA 6 will indeed do its best to recreate an entire state.
Believe it or not, though, the game looks to be even bigger than that. Between the spotted locations that haven’t been identified yet and the extensive underwater shots included in the supplementary media materials, GTA 6 will almost certainly be Rockstar’s biggest open-world game yet by a considerable distance.
Grand Theft Auto 6’s Graphics Are Almost Too Good to Be True
Whatever video game graphics mean to you, GTA 6 is shaping up to be a stunner. The lighting, the character models, the details in the environments… Rockstar is certainly continuing to push the boundaries of modern gaming technology.
Notably, though, the new GTA 6 trailer does not include any gameplay footage. That’s hardly a surprise given how Rockstar typically staggers their game reveals, though those waiting to see if the “real” game looks quite this good will have to wait a little longer.
For what it’s worth, the new GTA 6 trailer ends with a note that says the entire preview was running on a PlayStation 5. There has also historically been little difference between GTA’s cinematic visuals and gameplay visuals, so it certainly seems like the next GTA game will indeed look that good. Whether it also runs well may be another matter entirely.
A Surprising Amount of License Plate Variety
A minor detail, but it’s worth noting that we see a surprising bit of license plate variety in GTA 6’s second trailer. Along with the expected plates for Leonida cars, we also see license plates for cars registered in ”Glorianna” (which appears to be a parody of Georgia) and Liberty City.
GTA 6 may briefly let you explore other states, but the bigger takeaway here seems to be that Rockstar is simply aiming to make traffic more “realistic” by acknowledging various out-of-towners and snowbirds.
So Much Wildlife
Another small detail with potentially greater significance, but it’s interesting to see is that the GTA 6 trailer and supplemental media material features a ton of wildlife compared to previous GTA games. We see fish, alligators, birds, deer, and even a cat in a convenience store.
While we’re used to seeing so much wildlife in modern open-world games, GTA 6 will seemingly pick up where Red Dead Redemption 2 left off and emphasize the animals that roam these lands in ways we haven’t seen in this franchise before. That also likely means that GTA 6 will feature similar ways to…“interact” with those animals (hunting and fishing, most likely).
Red Dead Redemption 2 Lore Callbacks
This is the last of the seemingly minor details, but it’s too fun not to share. A brief shot of the money in GTA 6 seemingly reveals that this world’s “$1 bill” features the image of President Hardin: the former president of the United States in Red Dead Redemption 2. While Rockstar has often suggested that the worlds of Red Dead Redemption and GTA are linked, it will be interesting to spot the ways GTA 6 furthers that connection.
Home and Lifestyle Upgrades
We now know that the core GTA 6 story will revolve around Jason and Lucia as they dive deeper into the criminal underworld in pursuit of a better life. Interestingly, the pair’s rise through the criminal ranks is showcased in more obvious material ways throughout this trailer.
For instance, Lucia notes that the apartment the couple walks into early in the preview is “just a start for us.” Later we see the couple in the same apartment, which now looks much nicer.. They are also spotted wearing much more expensive clothes in increasingly more expensive bars/clubs.
Those scenes could be mere reflections of simple plot points, though they could hint at the return/expansion of the custom clothing and real estate mechanics seen in previous GTA titles. Given that Jason’s physical look changes in slight, but noticeable, ways throughout the preview, I’d sooner bet on the latter.
Fight Club
A brief scene in the new GTA 6 trailer showcases Lucia in an MMA-style fight cage. The circumstances of that scene are unknown, though the emphasis on her fighting skills hopefully means GTA 6 will finally feature a more robust melee combat system. We may even see the return of the “fighting styles” system that was present in GTA: San Andreas but missing in subsequent major entries in the franchise.
Speaking of returning mechanics, that shot of Jason lifting weights on the beach has some hoping that GTA 6 will revive San Andreas’ workout/weight gain system. To be honest, that seems like more of a stretch, although the new GTA 6 media does hint at more minigames than we saw in the campaigns of GTA 4 and 5.
The “Return” of Phil Cassidy
You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the fictional gun store Ammunation will return in GTA 6. You may be surprised to see that this new trailer features a commercial for Ammunation starring a mulleted man who looks a lot like franchise regular Phil Cassidy and even seems to identify himself as Phil.
Given that Phil Cassidy lost his arm in GTA: Vice City (and would be significantly older than the Phil we see in that trailer), it’s far more likely that this is simply Phil’s son rather than Phil himself. Alternatively, GTA 6 could reboot the series’ shared mythology, though that feels highly unlikely.
Advanced Weapon Customization
There are various guns featured in the GTA 6 trailer, most of which are clearly modeled after real-life weapons. What’s far more interesting than the weapons themselves, though, are the ways they “change” throughout the preview.
For instance, we clearly see Jason and Lucia holding slightly different versions of the MP5 submachine gun. For that matter, we see a few different versions of seemingly standard guns wielded by different characters throughout the trailer. That could be a hint that GTA 6 will feature a (hopefully expanded) version of the weapon modification system prominently featured in Red Dead Redemption 2.
Heists Galore
While GTA games have long featured various heists, GTA 5 and GTA Online leaned into that criminal concept via some of the most elaborate heists we’ve ever seen in a video game. Well, the GTA 6 trailer not only prominently features several types of robberies but will seemingly raise the bar in that department once again. At one point, we even see Lucia fighting somebody in a cargo plane filled with stolen goods. Put it all together, and this is certainly shaping up to be the most Fast and the Furious-inspired GTA game yet in terms of the absurdity of such sequences.
Furthermore, previously leaked gameplay footage hints that some of those heists (such as simple store robberies) can be performed by the player at will while the more elaborate jobs we see will be limited to scripted missions. So far as that goes, we can only hope that GTA 6 will feature the kind of elaborate multi-stage heists GTA Online players have enjoyed in recent years.