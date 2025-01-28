One of the Best GTA Games Ever Just Got an Amazing Update (But It Likely Won’t Last)
There's a new way to play Grand Theft Auto: Vice City via a mod that ports the classic PS2 game to the more modern GTA IV engine. But the mod likely won't be available for long...
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is widely considered to be one of the best games in the franchise. From its music to its missions to its open-world 1980s, Miami Vice-inspired setting, there’s plenty to love about the series’ second outing on the PlayStation 2, especially considering that the upcoming GTA VI is returning to some of the classic game’s ideas and aesthetic. But before the release of the long-awaited next installment, PC gamers are getting a chance to experience the original Vice City like never before.
Although a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City released as a part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in 2021, it hasn’t stopped modders from finding other ways to modernize the game beyond those admittedly troubled re-releases. The mod project released this week by Revolution Team is the most impressive yet.
The modder project known as GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition ports all cutscenes, missions, side missions, and the world itself from Vice City into the GTA IV engine, a major graphical and technological jump for the 2002 game. But according to the Revolution Team, Take-Two Interactive, publisher of the GTA games, hasn’t taken too kindly to the mod. Revolution Team claimed the YouTube channel that they’d been using to document their progress was taken down Take-Two, forcing the team to launch another channel. This caused a bit of friction between the parties.
Originally GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition required users to own a copy of GTA IV to play the mod out of “respect to the publisher,” according to Revolution Team. But in response to the takedown, which Revolution Team described as “emotionally tough,” the team has instead released the mod as a standalone game players can download without owning copies of GTA IV or Vice City.
“Our team’s channel was deleted by Take-Two Interactive two days before the project’s release. A lot of time and effort was invested into its development, including hundreds of hours of streaming,” Revolution Team said in a statement at the time of the mod’s release. “It’s unclear how long it will remain publicly available or whether there will be demands to take it down. We are not opposed to reuploads, but we cannot openly encourage you to do so. Do as you see fit.”
Even though all of the videos on Revolution Team’s YouTube channel have been taken down, the team did release a launch trailer for the mod, which you can watch below.
This isn’t the first GTA update mod to clash with Take-Two’s interests in recent days. Last week, The Liberty City Preservation Project, another GTA mod that added a playable version of GTA IV’s map to GTA V, was taken down by the publisher.
It remains to be seen how long the Vice City mod will be downloadable, but until then, it looks like an incredibly fun way to revisit a classic GTA game.