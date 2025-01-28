One of the Best GTA Games Ever Just Got an Amazing Update (But It Likely Won’t Last)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is widely considered to be one of the best games in the franchise. From its music to its missions to its open-world 1980s, Miami Vice-inspired setting, there’s plenty to love about the series’ second outing on the PlayStation 2, especially considering that the upcoming GTA VI is returning to some of the classic game’s ideas and aesthetic. But before the release of the long-awaited next installment, PC gamers are getting a chance to experience the original Vice City like never before.

Although a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City released as a part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in 2021, it hasn’t stopped modders from finding other ways to modernize the game beyond those admittedly troubled re-releases. The mod project released this week by Revolution Team is the most impressive yet.

The modder project known as GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition ports all cutscenes, missions, side missions, and the world itself from Vice City into the GTA IV engine, a major graphical and technological jump for the 2002 game. But according to the Revolution Team, Take-Two Interactive, publisher of the GTA games, hasn’t taken too kindly to the mod. Revolution Team claimed the YouTube channel that they’d been using to document their progress was taken down Take-Two, forcing the team to launch another channel. This caused a bit of friction between the parties.

Originally GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition required users to own a copy of GTA IV to play the mod out of “respect to the publisher,” according to Revolution Team. But in response to the takedown, which Revolution Team described as “emotionally tough,” the team has instead released the mod as a standalone game players can download without owning copies of GTA IV or Vice City.