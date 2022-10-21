Gotham Knights Ending and Secret Ending Explained

In any case, the player is soon forced to fight the resurrected Bruce Wayne. During that fight, the player tries to subdue Bruce multiple times and talk some sense into him. The dialog scenes are slightly different depending on which character you’re playing during the fight, but the results are roughly the same. A combination of punches and logic eventually brings Bruce back to his senses.

What Happens to The Court of Owls, Talia al Ghul, and Bruce Wayne at the End of Gotham Knights?

Disappointed by the recent turn of events, Talia tries to kill the player’s character herself (after stabbing Batman with a sword, naturally). She not only fails to kill your chosen Knight, but is soon confronted by the remaining members of the Court of Owls and their new “voice.” While the Court and Talia are obviously enemies, both sides are unfortunately united against our heroes. They’re also prepared to kill your chosen character in order to secure the Lazarus Pits and Gotham.

Talia manages to escape, but the Court isn’t done with you. Just as the Court’s goons are descending upon our hero, though, we see that Bruce has managed to climb into a nearby, crash-landed Batplane. He uses the plane’s radio to inform the player character that the Knights are stronger together than Batman could ever be by himself. He also lets the Court know that the corrupt rich of Gotham always scared him more than the city’s criminals. With his last ounce of strength, he crashes the Batplane into the Lazarus Pits, destroying both the pits themselves and (presumably) everyone nearby.

That’s an odd moment for several reasons. While we don’t actually see that all of the Court of Owl members were killed by the blast, it’s heavily implied that at least some of them did die in the explosion. A mysterious glow in Bruce’s eyes suggests that his actions may have been partially motivated by the lingering effects of the Lazarus Pits, but it’s obviously a little…unusual to see Bruce decide to kill himself and others. Again, there’s a lot to read into this moment, but it’s more than a little strange even if you’re willing to accept some of those reads.

We soon learn from the player’s character (again, they’ll be different depending on who you’ve chosen to play as) that the “Court of Owls has gone to ground” and that Talia has escaped as well. While their fates and futures remain a mystery, there’s no ambiguity about Bruce’s fate following the incident. Your character says that they found Bruce’s remains in the wreckage. He is finally truly dead and seemingly not coming back this time. Then again, who knows what will happen given this game’s turn of events…

How Gotham Knight’s Ending Sets Up A Sequel

Gotham Knights ends with the character you just beat the game with broadcasting a message to the people of Gotham through various devices spread across the city. Your chosen Knight says that the Court of Owls is still at large and that the days of nobody talking about them (or doing anything about them) are over. Your character pledges to root out the remaining Court of Owls members and finally ensure the people of Gotham can live without fear. Their message seems to inspire some of the remaining members of Gotham’s legal and justice system, though it remains to be seen what the city’s new generation of protectors do next.