Batgirl Movie Footage Reveals Firefly Action Scene

In retrospect, it’s pretty ironic that Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the Batgirl movie after it had already finished principal photography in order to claim a $90 million tax write-off. Because if the precipitous drop of the media company’s stock options are any indication, the bad publicity they generated has cost the studio far more.

Yet more than just media bookkeeping, the death of Batgirl is also a small tragedy for the folks who worked on the movie: directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah whose career was on the rise after 2020’s early (and only) box office sleeper hit, Bad Boys for Life; Brendan Fraser whose career is on the verge of a major renaissance with all the Oscar buzz generated by his new movie The Whale, which received standing ovations at Venice and Toronto; and perhaps most especially Leslie Grace, a Latina actress who shined like a light in last year’s In the Heights and who was about to lead a superhero movie that would’ve changed her life.

Perhaps that’s why Grace is still slowly letting the movie go—and letting viewers glimpse what they missed out on. Taking to TikTok over the weekend, Grace shared emotional behind-the-scenes footage of the Batgirl movie that never was, and a small memorial of what could have been.

With what sounds like Grace’s own vocals singing about “batgirls get lonely too,” we see images of the cast and crew working very had on the day-to-day minutiae of making a superhero movie: brief respites of just chilling out in the superhero costume by a blue screen set; doing the physical regimens that turn folks into camera-ready superheroes and villains; we even get a glimpse of the wardrobe Grace’s Barbara Gordon would’ve worn in what appears to be a costume fitting.