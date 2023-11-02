Fortnite OG Release Time: When Can You Download the Season 5 Update?

Live service games change over time. Every such title receives updates, tweaks, and balance patches, and if they stick around long enough, they’re almost unrecognizable from what came before. But sometimes, it’s good to revisit what made a live service game popular in the first place. It worked for World of Warcraft, so why not Fortnite?

Fortnite’s next season is themed around the game’s first chapter. Dubbed Chapter 4: Season OG (aka Fortnite OG), the new season will revolve around time travel and let players revisit Fortnite’s first chapter. This event will recreate most of the original Fortnite map (Tilted Towers and all). Plus, Fortnite OG will reintroduce several vaulted weapons and items, and every Battle Pass reward will feature a new spin on a Chapter 1 skin.

According to the official Fortnite Twitter account, Fortnite OG will start on November 3rd But when on November 3rd? The post doesn’t specify the exact start time, but we don’t need it to. Probably.

The Fortnite community is currently divided into two camps. One believes the Fortnite OG update will launch after the scheduled server downtime. When will Fortnite‘s downtime end? Well, it generally starts around 2 or 3 AM EST on the day of an update (November 3rd, in this instance) and lasts around four hours. Following this logic, Fortnite OG will be released anytime between 4 AM and 7 AM EST on November 3rd.