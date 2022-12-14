Forspoken Is Shaping Up to Be 2023’s Most Fascinating Mess

Frey is an odd character. She’s officially described as a reluctant hero, though her reluctance often comes in the form of quips, awkward curse-filled tirades, and other reminders that she doesn’t especially want to be in this place or with these people. While she naturally warms up to both a bit over the course of the handful of chapters I got to play, her sometimes seemingly faux-tough demeanor and desire to turn nearly everything that happens into some kind of comedy bit remained all too present.

Some have speculated that the problems with Frey may be attributed to Forspoken developer Luminous Productions’ (a studio that largely consists of former Final Fantasy XV team members) attempts to capture very specific ideas of Western culture. Others have speculated that the team may simply be struggling to write a female protagonist. Maybe there’s some truth to some of that, but when you get down to it, the biggest problems with Frey come down to her role in this game and her dialog.

Look, humor is subjective, but Frey and her companion’s constant series of quips quickly become grating. 90% of their dialog (at the very least) consists of rapid-fire jokes of varying quality and an almost unfathomable amount of curse words. I can’t emphasize how jarring that last aspect is. The only people who have previously been exposed to this many ill-advised uses of the word “fuck” are pre-teen boys who just learned about the word “fuck” and can’t wait to use it at every possible opportunity.

Frey is sometimes one of those “too cool for all of this” protagonists that we see more and more of in genre works. I’m not sure why there are suddenly so many people who are hesitant to embrace and enjoy a fantasy world, but I would much rather have a character who is impressed by magic than one who feels the need to comment about how tired and cliche that magic is. Frey occasionally brushes aside the armor of her aggressively street-smart persona to allow herself to get swept up in the majesty of the mystical, but her enthusiasm too often fuels some kind of “let’s show them how we do it in New York” (not an actual line) bit of dialog.

The biggest problem with that approach is that Athia’s lore, history, and world-building are all genuinely fascinating. While I didn’t have time to participate in many of the side activities the game offers, the storylines I did get to participate in were all engaging. Athia clearly has a rich history that we gradually begin to uncover via side activities, environmental details, and traditional story sequences. Most of the side characters also feel fully developed and often steal the show. Of course, that makes it even more annoying that many of those characters and stories are presented through Frey’s “whatever” filter.

Again, I only saw a relatively small portion of Forspoken (this game feels massive), so I can’t fairly comment on whether or not the Frey issues remain a problem throughout the game. For what it’s worth, Frey certainly seemed to warm up a bit in the later portions of the demo. At the very least, the lore and side stories of Athia started to come into focus a bit more clearly as the game progressed, which is really when I found myself compelled to see what will happen next.