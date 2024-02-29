Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to Skip Chapter 1 and Nibelheim

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a massive adventure that will likely take most players dozens of hours to complete. Thankfully, some of those players will at least have the option of skipping the game’s first chapter (the Nibelheim segment).

To skip Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s first chapter, you will first need to complete the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo. That demo covers much of the game’s opening Nibelheim chapter, and there’s no need to replay it in the full game unless you really want to. Of course, this step kind of assumes that you played that demo in the first place. Otherwise, there’s really no point in playing the demo before the full game now that the latter is released. You might as well experience it as intended from this point.

If you did beat the demo ahead of time and want to skip ahead, though, then go to the “Bonuses” menu when you launch Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There, the game will ask to check your console/storage device for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and FF7R Episode INTERmission saved data. This menu will also provide a rundown of the bonuses you can unlock for having any or all of that saved data. For our purposes, though, you only need the demo data.

If you have that demo data, choose “Check Saved Data.” From there, simply start a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth New Game as normal.