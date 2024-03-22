Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to Change Your Character’s Apperance
Dragon's Dogma 2 lets you chance your appearance, but doing so can be surprisingly expensive.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers one of the most expansive character creator systems out there. No matter how much time you put into the character creation process, though, there’s always a chance you’ll want to change your character’s appearance at some point.
The good news is that it is possible to change your character’s appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The bad news is that doing so will cost you either real money or quite a bit of in-game currency.
If you just want to change your character’s hair, makeup, or body markings, you can do so via the makeover shops known as Barberies that are available in most major settlements. For instance, there is a makeover shop in Vernworth (the first major settlement you encounter) called Clovis’s Barberie that offers those services. You can easily spot these shops in other settlements via the barbershop-style sign outside of them.
Please note, though, that it will cost you a whopping 10,000 gold to change either your hair, makeup, or markings. You can also pay 25,000 gold to change multiple aspects of your character, though that’s only a discount if you’re looking to modify all three at once. In any case, you will not have access to that kind of money for quite some time.
Those same shops also offer the option to “Change Your Appearance,” though that option is not available at the start of the game. To unlock the ability to Change Your Appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll first need to purchase the Art of Metamorphosis Tome. The easiest way to acquire one is to visit the Pawn Guild in Vernworth. The merchant there will sell you a Tome for 500 Rift Crystals. Again, it will take you a while to acquire those Rift Crystals, especially since they are also used to recruit Pawns.
To make matters worse, each of those Tomes are single-use items and it’s not currently known how many of them are available in the game. The vendor in Vernworth has two of them in stock at the start of the game, though, so you can at least easily change your appearance twice if you want to give yourself the option to do so.
You can also purchase an Art of Metamorphosis Tome for $1.99 via the Dragon’s Dogma 2 store, though that should honestly only be considered a last-resort option for most players. There are very few actual benefits to your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (such as heavier characters being able to carry more items), so unless you are painfully indecisive, you probably won’t need to change your overall appearance more than once or twice.
Once you have that Tome, though, you’ll find that the Change Appearance option is pretty expansive. It allows you to modify both your character’s appearance and your Main Pawn’s appearance via most of the options available to you in the base character creator menus. The only thing you can’t do is change a human to a Beastren and vice versa. Otherwise, that item basically puts you back into the character creation screen.