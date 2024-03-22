Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to Change Your Character’s Apperance

Those same shops also offer the option to “Change Your Appearance,” though that option is not available at the start of the game. To unlock the ability to Change Your Appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll first need to purchase the Art of Metamorphosis Tome. The easiest way to acquire one is to visit the Pawn Guild in Vernworth. The merchant there will sell you a Tome for 500 Rift Crystals. Again, it will take you a while to acquire those Rift Crystals, especially since they are also used to recruit Pawns.

To make matters worse, each of those Tomes are single-use items and it’s not currently known how many of them are available in the game. The vendor in Vernworth has two of them in stock at the start of the game, though, so you can at least easily change your appearance twice if you want to give yourself the option to do so.

You can also purchase an Art of Metamorphosis Tome for $1.99 via the Dragon’s Dogma 2 store, though that should honestly only be considered a last-resort option for most players. There are very few actual benefits to your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (such as heavier characters being able to carry more items), so unless you are painfully indecisive, you probably won’t need to change your overall appearance more than once or twice.

Once you have that Tome, though, you’ll find that the Change Appearance option is pretty expansive. It allows you to modify both your character’s appearance and your Main Pawn’s appearance via most of the options available to you in the base character creator menus. The only thing you can’t do is change a human to a Beastren and vice versa. Otherwise, that item basically puts you back into the character creation screen.