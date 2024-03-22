Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to Recruit Pawns

Support Pawns, however, do not gain levels as you do. They are permanently stuck at the level you recruit them at, though you can impact their development in other ways (such as modifying their equipment). Because you cannot level them up through the normal course of play, though, you will constantly need to swap them out for more powerful Support Pawns as those additional Pawns become available.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Rift Crystals Explained

Rift Crystals are an essential part of recruiting Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They are the currency you’ll use to pay the most powerful Pawns for their services.

To earn Rift Crystals, you really just need to play the game as normal. Sometimes, you will receive Rift Crystals for completing major missions. More often, you’ll receive them as loot in treasure chests or after defeating certain enemies. You can also earn some extra Rift Crystals simply by sleeping in Inns. Interestingly, you also gain Rift Crystals whenever other players decide to recruit your Main Pawn into their party. Again, we’ll discuss that process more in a bit.

Just note that not every Pawn in the game costs Rift Crystals. Some can be recruited for free and others are “rewarded” to you via other means. However, you will almost always need to spend Rift Crystals to recruit Pawns that are higher than your player character’s current level. As you will almost always want those kinds of Pawns, you will want to stockpile Rift Crystals as often as possible.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Recruiting Road Pawns

One of the easiest (and most common) ways to recruit a Support Pawn is simply to encounter one out in the world. As you play, you will regularly run into Pawns that will happily offer their services in exchange for Rift Crystals (or even for free if they are at or below your current level). Some are in fixed locations while others are simply wandering around. They’ll often automatically help you if you’re fighting a common enemy nearby, but if you want to retain their services, you’ll need to recruit them.

Just note that these Pawns are rarely your best option. They can be useful in a pinch (especially early on), but you’ll eventually want to target certain Pawns via the game’s expansive Riftstone network.