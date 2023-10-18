Diablo 4 Season 2: Best Necromancer Build For Leveling

Full Build Skill Tree

The first thing I tried to create in Diablo 4: Season 2 was a leveling Necromancer build that took advantage of all (or most of) the buffs the class received. That ultimately meant creating a Necromancer build that utilized minions as well as Overpower-based Blood attacks.

I worried that such a build would fall apart from simply trying to do too much. Truth be told, there are times when that is very much the case. Funnily enough, though, the core of this build is so absurdly powerful that its awkwardness tends not to matter very much.

Like many minion-based Necromancer builds, this build’s first goal is to “pollute” the ground in a way that enhances our minions’ damage output. That’s where Iron Maiden and Corpse Explosion come in. Iron Maiden not only deals direct damage to enemies when they damage your minions (or you), but this version of the ability grants you additional Essence and Health. We’ll discuss why that last part is so important in a bit. Meanwhile, this version of Corpse Explosion toxifies the ground around you with a damage-over-time Shadow effect. Although this ability isn’t quite as good for Minions as it used to be, it’s still quite powerful on its own given the recent global buff to DoT abilities.

Both of those abilities synergize with the incredibly powerful Corpse Tendrils skill. Even in its most basic form, Corpse Tendrils ensures that enemies can not escape your Iron Maiden and Corpse Explosion damage zones. With the bonuses that we’ll be taking, though, it also Slows those enemies and grants us additional Health. Again, we’ll explain why that last part is important in just a bit.

So, the minion part of this package is rather simple. Summon a full army of minions, use Iron Maiden on the ground around them, generate a corpse, pull in enemies using Corpse Tendrils, and then blow up the corpse. This simple, easily repeatable rotation draws enemies into a danger zone and lets your minions go to work on them from there. Because your minions are significantly tougher than they used to be, those enemies will also take even more damage from Iron Maiden’s damage-increasing effect as they’re wailing away on your summoned allies. Add in the Passives we’re picking up that increase our damage against both Cursed and close enemies (as well as our minions’ survivability and overall damage output) and…well, you get the picture.