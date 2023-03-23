Diablo 4 Open Beta: Release Time and End Time

While some were lucky enough to get a taste of Diablo 4 during the game’s Early Access beta, everyone will soon be able to join the game’s open beta (no chicken sandwich required). Of course, it helps to know when Diablo 4‘s open beta actually begins and ends.

Diablo 4‘s open beta will start on March 24th at 9 am PDT (12 pm EDT, 4 pm GMT, and 5 pm CET). It will end on March 26 at 12 am PDT, 3 pm EDT, 7 pm GMT, and 8 pm CET. That unfortunately means that it’s a bit shorter than the Early Acess beta was. As noted above, though, the big advantage of this beta is that everyone will be able to participate in it. As long as you have a Battle.net account and a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, you’ll be able to try Diablo 4 for yourself.

If you need a little more information about when Diablo 4‘s open beta goes live in your time zone, here’s a handy map that the D4 team has put together:

You can even preload the Diablo 4 open beta starting today. Xbox and PlayStation owners should look for “Diablo 4 Open Beta” via their platform stores, while PC gamers can start preloading the beta via the D4 icon in the Battle.net launcher (just be sure to choose the “Beta” option from the game’s dropdown menu). Of course, anyone who previously downloaded the beta for the Early Access period should still have it downloaded (and the beta will retain your progress). Just be sure to keep the version of the beta you previously downloaded properly updated.