Diablo 4: Most Broken Druid Builds For the Endgame

Pulverize Druid quickly became one of the best Druid builds in Diablo 4. Not much has changed since the game’s release, though a few of the specifics of this build have been improved since then.

Like the previous build, you really need quite a bit of gear to make this build work. Aspect of the Ursine Horror is undeniably essential, but you really need more than that to justify running this over other options. Specifically, Vasily’s Prayer, Insatiable Fury, Shockwave Aspect, and Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast will all help you unleash the true power of Ursine Horror and the strategies it unlocks.

For all intents and purposes, this is a “Tank” build. Debilitating Roar, Earthen Bulwark, Grizzly Rage, and many of the passives we’ll be taking are all designed to not only keep you alive but keep you Fortified. The primary goal of this build is to stay alive and keep your health. While doing so, you’ll want to keep pulling as many enemies as you reasonably can.

When you have enough enemies grouped together, it’s time to go to work. Cast Debilitating Roar and Grizzly Rage (if available) while keeping Earthen Bulwark active. From there, use Trample if needed to stun and knock back enemies.

Ultimately, though, you’re looking to cast Pulverize as much as possible. Pulverize not only has a high chance of triggering a devastating Overpower attack, but thanks to Ursine Horror, it can regularly proc our Earthen Might Key Passive. When it does, it will delete anything that it hits. Because we’re also taking abilities that increase the effective range and damage of Pulverize, you’ll actually be able to strike quite a few enemies with that buffed ability. Thankfully, Pulverize is also effective against larger single targets, so we don’t really need to find a slot for another attack ability.

That brings us to Landslide and Earth Spike. We’re taking Landslide simply because Aspect of the Trampled Earth causes Trample to summon six Landslide pillars. Those summoned pillars will be buffed by any Landslide passives you pick up, which means that you can actually make them quite devastating and a little more consistent than the Landslide pillars you would summon simply by casting the ability. Earth Spike, meanwhile, is a fantastic Spirit regeneration ability that also synergizes with everything that we’re doing. It’s pretty hard to replace, though I know some players are working on keeping Earthen Might active for as long as possible to ensure you almost never run out of Spirit through that Key Passive alone. At the moment, though, you will need a filler.