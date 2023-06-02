Diablo 4: Best Builds For Every Class

Ice Shards Endgame Sorcerer Build

Skills: Frost Bolt, Ice Shards, Frost Nova, Ice Armor, Teleport, Ice Blades

Key Legendary Aspects: Aspect of Frozen Memories, Aspect of Piercing Cold, Frostblitz Aspect, Aspect of Biting Cold

Full Skill Tree Link

Endgame Sorcerer Builds are becoming a bit of a “Fire vs. Ice” debate. Lightning still seems viable, but Fire and Ice seem to be the stars of the late-game show. While I’ve seen some Fire Sorcerer builds I really like, the power level of a good Ice Sorcerer seems much more obvious at the moment.

The heart of this build is the Ice Shards Enchantment. That enchantment automatically summons Ice Shards that target nearby Frozen enemies. Think of it like a magical automated Gatling gun. Any time you freeze an enemy, they are assaulted by a barrage of magical missiles that can’t be avoided. It’s an incredibly powerful ability.

As such, this build is designed to freeze as many enemies as possible as often as possible. So far as that goes, the star of the show is Frost Nova. Since Frost Nova automatically freezes enemies, it automatically triggers the Ice Shards effect. Granted, Frost Nova has a very long cooldown time, but that’s why we have Ice Blades and Frostblitz Aspect. Ice Blades not only reduce your other cooldown times but can actually automatically trigger a Frost Nova (with our selected skills). Frostblitz Aspect grants us an additional Frost Nova charge at the cost of additional cooldown time. However, that’s not really a problem due to Ice Blades’ effect.

We’re obviously also taking any passives that enhance our effects against Frozen or Chilled Enemies. With the right combination of abilities, you’ll constantly be freezing enemies and then dealing massive damage to them even when Frost Nova is down.

The rest of this build is admittedly up for debate. I generally love Frost Armor, especially since its Barrier effect lets us take some powerful defensive Legendary Aspects. However, Deep Freeze is another interesting defensive option. Similarly, Teleport doesn’t offer any obvious synergies, but it’s generally too good to pass up in most builds. I suppose you could eventually replace Ice Blades with Blizzard and tweak the build around that, but Ice Blades feels really strong at the moment. If you’re going to swap in Blizzard (which is a great ability), though, that’s probably the move.

I’ve also seen some variations on this concept that incorporate Fire abilities, which also seems pretty good. The point is that you need to grab Ice Shards Enhancement as soon as possible. Anything you can do to support that ability will make you more powerful.