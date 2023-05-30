Diablo 4: Early Access Start Time, Install Times, and How to Join

Diablo 4 will follow a traditional global release schedule. Everyone will be able to start playing the game at the same time (relative to local time zones). That means that there is no way to manipulate your profile or console to start playing the game ahead of the intended local release time. That release schedule also means that some gamers will not technically be able to access the game until June 2, though that’s obviously also relative to local time zones.

More importantly, you should expect sizeable server queues when Diablo 4‘s Early Access period begins. As Diablo 4 is an online-only game, you may not be able to hop in and start playing at any time. That means you’ll likely have to wait in line (so to speak) when Diablo 4‘s Early Access period begins. It also means that there’s a good chance you’ll encounter a variety of server issues at launch. With any luck, though, the game’s recent stress test beta periods will minimize the impact of those all-too-common launch issues.

Diablo 4: How to Join Early Access Launch

The only way to join Diablo 4‘s Early Access launch is to pre-order the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. Early Access is automatically granted to anyone who pre-orders the digital version of either of those editions of the game. Those who purchase the Standard edition of the game will not receive be able to start playing during the Early Access launch period. They will need to wait until the game officially launches on June 6.

The Deluxe Edition of Diablo 4 costs $89.99 and the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 costs $99.99. Though both editions of the game come with extra bonuses along with Early Access, those who plan to play the game on PS4 or Xbox One will have to pay the full “next-gen” price for every version of the game. At present, no discounts are available to those who only intend to play on those older platforms.

There are no other ways to join Diablo 4‘s Early Access launch period as of the time of this writing. While some special promotions will allow you to play the game ahead of its June 6 general public release in isolated settings, the only way to receive true Early Access is to pre-order the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game.

Diablo 4 Early Access: When Can You Install the Game?

Diablo 4‘s pre-load period will begin on May 30 at 4 p.m PDT, 6 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. EDT, 12 a.m. BST (June 1), 1 a.m. CEST (June 1), 8 a.m. JST (June 1), and 11 a.m. NZST (June 1).