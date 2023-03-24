Diablo 4 Beta: How to Farm XP and Quickly Reach Level 25

Classes and builds are two of the more interesting “x-factors” in terms of those estimates, though. Based on the Early Access beta, a powerful AoE Sorcerer build will probably be the fastest leveling combo for those looking to speed through the game. Sorcerers’ weak defenses and steep mana requirements may put off newer players, but their ability to deal absurd amounts of damage to large groups of enemies is nearly unrivaled. Rogues are also quite powerful (though certainly more complicated to learn), while Barbarians were the slowest levelers (though they will be popular among new players thanks to their durability). Necromancers and Druids weren’t available during the Early Access beta, though the former will likely be a much faster leveler than the latter.

Admittedly, dungeon-crawler ARPGs like Diablo 4 are the epitome of “your mileage may vary.” Groups of enemies can ambush you and can provide an extra influx of EXP, and if the RNG gods are in your favor, a random minion or boss can drop a powerful item that makes leveling even easier. But if one troupe of enemies spawns a powerful mini-boss monster resistant to your current build, you can find yourself in trouble. To make a long story short, we cannot guarantee you will hit Level 25 as quickly as others have. For what it’s worth, though, average leveling time reports have proven to be fairly consistent.

Diablo 4 Beta: How to Farm XP Quickly

Thanks to Diablo 4’s level scaling, XP grinding doesn’t work in the same way it did before. Every area you visit automatically adjusts its difficulty to match your character. On the bright side, you will never have to worry about out-leveling a location to the point where enemies dish out less XP. On the flip side of that coin, you can’t visit lands meant for higher levels and farm enemies there either. Still, Diablo 4 offers plenty of ways to power level.

For instance, before you even start playing, set the world difficulty to Veteran. Enemies are tougher on that setting, but they also provide more XP and loot. Setting the difficulty any lower will slow you down. Once you actually start, just play the game as normal. Complete every side mission you come across because they generally provide a ton of XP. Also, don’t forget to fight random mobs you bump into. You don’t necessarily have to go out of your way to grind enemies, but you should kill any monsters you encounter while running from quest to quest. Also, try to adventure in a party of friends or with randos since group members automatically receive buffs that increase you XP gains. You also receive an XP boost if you kill mobs while near other players, but the party XP buff is significantly stronger.

If you really want to speed up your leveling while slaughtering the minions of hell and helping random townspeople, then always take some time to clear dungeons and participate in events. While quests are finite in Diablo 4, you can repeat dungeons and events ad infinitum for both loot and XP. Refreshing and re-running dungeons is a great source of XP for those who aren’t necessarily looking to see every piece of the beta’s Act One narrative as quickly as possible.

However, of all the side activities in Diablo 4, none provide as much XP as Strongholds. Areas such as Malnok, Ostrava, and Kor Dragan are veritable XP farms since you have to wade through tidal waves of monsters to reclaim these areas. Strongholds are challenging, but the rewards are worth the struggle since Malnok and Ostrava turn into towns for NPCs (and since clearing Strongholds adds to your region progress, which provides extra XP rewards). But what happens when you clear Kor Dragan? Then you unlock the hardest (and most rewarding) event in Diablo 4’s first act: The Gathering Legions.