Diablo 4 Beta: Early Access Start Time and How to Join

Diablo 4‘s Early Access beta will start on March 17 at 9 am PDT (12 pm EST) and end on March 20 at 12 pm PDT (3 pm EST). Diablo 4‘s Open Beta will follow a nearly identical schedule and will run from March 24 at 9 am PDT (12 pm EST) to March 27 at 12 pm PDT (3 pm EST).

As is tradition with digital games these days, anyone who wants to participate in either beta can pre-download Diablo 4 several days before the betas start. Players who will take part in the Early Access can start downloading the game on March 15 at 9 am PDT, while gamers who wish to participate in the Open Beta can pre-load Diablo 4 starting on March 22 (also at 9 am PDT). As long as anyone who plays during the Early Access period doesn’t uninstall the game afterward, they can continue into the Open Beta without downloading Diablo 4 again.

The Diablo 4 betas will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Diablo 4: How to Join the Early Access Beta

The easiest way to join the Diablo 4 Early Access beta is to pre-order the game. Alternatively, you can order a Double Down sandwich from KFC between March 9 and 18 and receive a code with your order. Yes, we’re serious.

If you pre-ordered Diablo 4, you will automatically gain entry to the Early Access beta when it starts. If you acquired an Early Access code via a fried chicken sandwich, you need to first visit the Diablo 4 beta website. From there, log into your Battle.net account (or create one), enter your code, and select your gaming platform of choice. Once you press the “Redeem” button, you will either receive a code to download the Beta for a console, or you can just download the game for PC when pre-loading starts.

Since the Open Beta is, well, an open beta, anyone can join so long as they have a Battle.net account. Great news for gamers on the fence about Diablo 4. Nothing like a trial period to help decide if a game is right for you.