Dead Space: What Happens In the Remake’s Secret Ending?

That’s not the only thing you’ll find in Dead Space‘s New Game+ mode, though. Spread throughout that optional campaign are hidden objects called “Marker Fragments.” You’ll need to unlock all 12 Fragments in order to see the secret ending. The bad news is that you can easily miss these Fragments. The good news is that you can backtrack to collect them before you beat the New Game+ campaign. Even still, it’s best to collect them in order if at all possible.

Dead Space Remake: Every Marker Fragment Location

For the most part, you’ll find one Marker Fragment in every chapter of the game. However, some chapters have no Fragments and a couple of chapters have multiple Fragments. Again, your best bet is to keep an eye out for them as you play rather than try to circle back to them later.

Marker Fragment 1 Location

Found in the Maintenance Bay Office during Chapter 1. Melee attack the bookcase next to the Data Board, and you should find the first Marker Fragment.

Marker Fragment 2 Location

Head to Dr. T. Kyne’s office in Chapter 2. There, you’ll find another shelf that looks similar to the one you had to break to find the first Marker Fragment. This time, though, you’ll need to use your Kinesis ability to move the shelf and find the second Fragment.

Marker Fragment 3 Location

During Chapter 3, locate the Power Sub-Station 03 area. That area should be identified via a sign on the wall. In the back of that area (behind the sign), you’ll find a Fragment sitting in a corner.

Marker Fragment 4 Location

In Chapter 4, look for the Break Room area. If you can’t find it, look for a “Break Room” sign next to a door on the third floor of the bridge. In the Break Room, you’ll see the Fragment near some suspiciously placed candles.